Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge phone layout leaked
Up Next:
*Image credit — Alexis Garza
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge — a super slim variant of the Galaxy S25 family — has just had its layout leaked. While understandably less equipped than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the S25 Edge keeps a very familiar layout that will help it fit right in with its counterparts.
Renowned industry insider Evan Blass, who gave us a look at the marketing materials of the Galaxy S25 Edge earlier, has provided the new layout sheet. An older leak, a video showing off the phone but taken down possibly due to a request from Samsung, showed off the same look as seen here.
The Galaxy S25 Edge will be identical to its counterparts from the front and the only real difference is the camera setup on its rear. This phone will primarily be marketed at people who prioritize aesthetics so I can see why Samsung kept the rest of the layout similar to its other phones.
Layout of the Galaxy S25 Edge. | Image credit — Evan Blass
It also seems that the phone will follow the method of using the ear piece to produce stereo sound as there is only one visible “proper” speaker. The SIM tray also retains its position at the bottom. All in all it looks very familiar and the real difference will be something that has to be felt by holding the phone in your hands.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will compete directly with the upcoming rumored (and very likely real) iPhone 17 Air. Apple also wants to target the users who care deeply about aesthetics and is planning to replace the iPhone Plus models with the Air. The iPhone 17 Air will also feature a unique rear look different from any other iPhone 17 model.
All reports from inside the industry point to Samsung releasing the Galaxy S25 Edge very soon: before the iPhone 17 Air if everything goes according to plan. The S25 Edge will reportedly feature the same cameras as the S25 Ultra as well as 12 GB of RAM and potentially the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.
This phone, like the iPhone 17 Air for Apple, isn’t a budget-friendly version of Samsung’s latest flagships. It is instead a sidegrade for users who want an even slimmer phone and I think that’s quite an interesting approach to take for both Samsung and Apple.
All reports from inside the industry point to Samsung releasing the Galaxy S25 Edge very soon: before the iPhone 17 Air if everything goes according to plan. The S25 Edge will reportedly feature the same cameras as the S25 Ultra as well as 12 GB of RAM and potentially the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.
This phone, like the iPhone 17 Air for Apple, isn’t a budget-friendly version of Samsung’s latest flagships. It is instead a sidegrade for users who want an even slimmer phone and I think that’s quite an interesting approach to take for both Samsung and Apple.
Things that are NOT allowed: