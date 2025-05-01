Massive Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leak reveals all the slim details

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Samsung Galaxy S Series
Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in different colors
It looks like the rumor mill for Samsung's next big phone release is working overtime. With the expected launch of the Galaxy S25 series feeling just around the corner, a comprehensive leak has surfaced for what might be the most talked-about model: the super-slim Galaxy S25 Edge. This latest information comes from the German site Winfuture and paints a very detailed picture, confirming many suspicions, especially regarding its design and a potentially small battery.

The standout feature is definitely the phone's thickness, or lack thereof. The leak pegs the Galaxy S25 Edge at an incredibly thin 5.85mm. That's paired with a lightweight titanium frame, bringing the total weight down to just 163 grams, which is impressive for a device expected to have a 6.7-inch display.

This screen is reportedly a sharp 1440p panel. For protection, it seems Samsung is using Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back, but opting for Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front, a different choice than the Gorilla Armor 2 expected on the S25 Ultra. Available colors mentioned are Titanium Silver, Titanium Icyblue, and Titanium Jet Black.

Here's a look at the leaked renders:

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ede in Titanium Silver. | Images credit — Winfuture

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ede in Titanium Icyblue. | Images credit — Winfuture

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ede in Titanium Jet Black. | Images credit — Winfuture

Under the hood, the specifications sound like typical flagship fare for late 2024 or early 2025. Here’s a quick look:

  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB or 512GB
  • Rear Cameras: 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide
  • Front Camera: 12MP

Now, about that potential downside. The leak reiterates that the battery capacity is just 3,900 mAh. While capacity isn't everything, that number is notably smaller than what we usually see in phones this size. For comparison, it's rumored to be 1,000 mAh less than the battery expected in the Galaxy S25+. This seems to be the major trade-off Samsung made to achieve that ultra-thin profile.

While the Snapdragon 8 Elite should deliver plenty of power, that battery size combined with a large, high-resolution screen might make battery life a concern for heavier users compared to its S25+ sibling or other competitors.

Recommended Stories
Ultimately, the appeal of the Galaxy S25 Edge will likely hinge on how much you value its slim design. If having one of the thinnest phones available is your top priority, this could be very tempting. We will have to wait and see how consumers receive the Galaxy S25 Edge once it is officially unveiled.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
