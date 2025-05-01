Massive Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leak reveals all the slim details

Galaxy S25 Edge





This screen is reportedly a sharp 1440p panel. For protection, it seems Samsung is using Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back, but opting for Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front, a different choice than the Gorilla Armor 2 expected on the S25 Ultra. Available colors mentioned are Titanium Silver, Titanium Icyblue, and Titanium Jet Black.

Here's a look at the leaked renders:



Samsung Galaxy S25 Ede in Titanium Silver. | Images credit — Winfuture

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ede in Titanium Icyblue. | Images credit — Winfuture

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ede in Titanium Jet Black. | Images credit — Winfuture

Under the hood, the specifications sound like typical flagship fare for late 2024 or early 2025. Here’s a quick look:



Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB or 512GB

Rear Cameras: 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide

Now, about that potential downside. The leak reiterates that the battery capacity is just 3,900 mAh. While capacity isn't everything, that number is notably smaller than what we usually see in phones this size. For comparison, it's rumored to be 1,000 mAh less than the battery expected in the



While the Snapdragon 8 Elite should deliver plenty of power, that battery size combined with a large, high-resolution screen might make battery life a concern for heavier users compared to its S25+ sibling or other competitors.



Ultimately, the appeal of the Galaxy S25 Edge will likely hinge on how much you value its slim design. If having one of the thinnest phones available is your top priority, this could be very tempting. We will have to wait and see how consumers receive the Galaxy S25 Edge once it is officially unveiled.