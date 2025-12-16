Your iPhone could replace your Toyota key sooner than expected

Toyota cars may get support for Apple's Car Key feature on iPhone and Apple Watch soon

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Toyota also hasn't confirmed a rollout timeline. However, code discovered in the backend by MacRumors hints that we may be seeing that soon.





Apple's Car Key is the future of unlocking cars

Obviously, unlocking and starting your car with your iPhone or Apple Watch is not so widespread just yet. Several carmakers already support the feature, including BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes, and Volvo. However, as you can see, there are plenty of other car manufacturers that are yet to join.



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Would you use Apple’s Car Key instead of a physical key for your car? Yes, I’d switch immediately 48.15% Maybe, but I’d keep the physical key as backup 25.93% No, I don’t trust digital car keys yet 11.11% My car doesn’t support this anyway 14.81% Vote 27 Votes

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