Galaxy S25 Edge: a top leaker just spilled key specs - and there's an unexpected twist
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Reputable leaker chimes in, surprising us with the 'confirmed' Galaxy S25 Edge weight
Reputable leaker IceUniverse has something to say about the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge and its weight, pricing, and thickness - partly expected, partly... not.
At Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung briefly showed us the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge (of course, without letting anyone touch it). Rumors about this phone have been swirling online for months now, and things are getting interesting. Now, IceUniverse has something to corroborate with a surprising twist.
The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be a part (somewhat) of the Galaxy S25 series, but it may not be sold everywhere. We've heard quite a lot of rumors about its slim-chic persona, and one of the things that's been circulating on the internet is its weight: it was expected to be under 162g, the weight of the vanilla Galaxy S25.
But nope! According to IceUniverse, the Edge may be exactly as heavy as the vanilla Galaxy S25: 162g. Truth be told, this probably isn't that bad, given that a superthin device such as the Edge at least better be heavier so you can feel it in your hand, you know. The leaker also corroborates earlier info about its thickness - 5.84mm, notably thinner than the Galaxy S25 (7.2mm), the Galaxy S25 Plus (7.3mm), and the Galaxy S25 Ultra (8.2mm).
The elusive but extensively rumored iPhone 17 Air, Apple's take on the slim-chic fad is expected to measure just 5.5mm on its thinnest part, which makes the Galaxy S25 Edge just slightly more curvy (if you could say that for a flat device), well, thick, than the Apple counterpart.
IceUniverse also claims the Galaxy S25 Edge's price will be very close to that of the Galaxy S25 Plus. The Galaxy S25 Plus starts at $999.99. One curious aspect is the possibility that the Galaxy S25 Edge won't be sold in all markets, though. To put it frankly, the pricing decision is a bit strange, but given that the Edge is expected to be produced in a batch of 40,000 units or so in May, maybe, it's slated for exclusivity.
And the pricing may be good news for some of you who have heard the rumors about it costing even more than the Galaxy S25 Plus, so there's that.
Meanwhile, Samsung may unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge in an online Unpacked event, reportedly scheduled for April 16.
Other rumors about the Galaxy S25 Edge include an attractive 200MP primary camera borrowed from the Galaxy S25 Ultra, a 12 MP secondary camera and potentially an impressive ceramic back.
And for certain, it will be one pretty device, expected to come in light blue, black, and silver colorways.
Meanwhile, it's main rival - the iPhone 17 Air - may come with a baffling Pixel-esque design, if the latest rumors are to be believed. The device is expected to replace the iPhone 17 Plus in September, joining a rather mismatched-looking iPhone 17 series (these rumors about the design may be wrong, so keep that in mind).
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: