Here's one more (rumored) reason to be excited about Samsung's ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge





Several different reports in the last few weeks have revealed several different advantages the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to hold over the "vanilla" S25 and the S25 Plus, with a hot new rumor hinting at a key upgrade you're likely to notice more easily than (almost) anything.

More premium-looking than the most premium Galaxy handsets available today





While far from confirmed, there's a very good chance now that the S25 Edge will include a ceramic material in its undoubtedly super-high-quality construction. It's reportedly unclear for the time being if Samsung will opt for an entirely ceramic back or a version of glass with "fused ceramic", although the latter certainly seems more likely (to me, at least) given the typical costs and complexity of manufacturing a mobile device with an all-ceramic rear panel.





Either way, this all but guarantees that the Galaxy S25 Edge will look and feel better in the hand than the rest of the S25 family, not to mention that it could also improve durability and reduce the overall product weight.









That's right, ceramic is amazingly both tougher and lighter than metal and glass, but due largely to the two reasons mentioned above, it's rarely been used on "modern" phones in any form or proportion. The S25 Edge is expected to combine its (partly or totally) ceramic back with either the exact same or a very similar aluminum frame as the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, and if SamMobile's sources are correct (which is true more often than not), we'll be able to admire this glorious design next at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in just a couple of weeks.

Galaxy S25 Edge ahead of Granted, Samsung's pre- iPhone 17 Air contender to the skinny flagship throne has already been showcased in the flesh last month, but because no one could actually get close to it, it was impossible to guess what kind of build materials it used. Hopefully, that's going to change soon, and Samsung will allow members of the press to get better acquainted with theahead of its rumored April launch

Wait, does this mean the S25 Edge will not be available everywhere?





Galaxy S25 Edge release Unfortunately, I think it does. It's hard to imagine Samsung will be able to manufacture a ceramic phone in the numbers required to handle global demand, so at least for the time being, it's probably wise to expect a fairly limitedrelease in terms of both markets and volumes





S25 Edge 's premium back and a top-of-the-line Today's rumor also makes me fear that the phone's price point will be a problem for many prospective buyers, especially with a 200MP camera expected to adorn the's premium back and a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite processor likely found under the hood.







