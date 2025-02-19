Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Here's one more (rumored) reason to be excited about Samsung's ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge

By
0comments
Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge preview
The phone that Samsung is trying with all its might to paint as the most groundbreaking thing in the mobile industry since the original Galaxy Fold is starting to sound a lot more exciting than it looked in those leaked renders from a little over a month ago.

Several different reports in the last few weeks have revealed several different advantages the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to hold over the "vanilla" S25 and the S25 Plus, with a hot new rumor hinting at a key upgrade you're likely to notice more easily than (almost) anything.

More premium-looking than the most premium Galaxy handsets available today


While far from confirmed, there's a very good chance now that the S25 Edge will include a ceramic material in its undoubtedly super-high-quality construction. It's reportedly unclear for the time being if Samsung will opt for an entirely ceramic back or a version of glass with "fused ceramic", although the latter certainly seems more likely (to me, at least) given the typical costs and complexity of manufacturing a mobile device with an all-ceramic rear panel.

Either way, this all but guarantees that the Galaxy S25 Edge will look and feel better in the hand than the rest of the S25 family, not to mention that it could also improve durability and reduce the overall product weight.


That's right, ceramic is amazingly both tougher and lighter than metal and glass, but due largely to the two reasons mentioned above, it's rarely been used on "modern" phones in any form or proportion. The S25 Edge is expected to combine its (partly or totally) ceramic back with either the exact same or a very similar aluminum frame as the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, and if SamMobile's sources are correct (which is true more often than not), we'll be able to admire this glorious design next at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in just a couple of weeks.

Granted, Samsung's pre-iPhone 17 Air contender to the skinny flagship throne has already been showcased in the flesh last month, but because no one could actually get close to it, it was impossible to guess what kind of build materials it used. Hopefully, that's going to change soon, and Samsung will allow members of the press to get better acquainted with the Galaxy S25 Edge ahead of its rumored April launch.

Wait, does this mean the S25 Edge will not be available everywhere?


Unfortunately, I think it does. It's hard to imagine Samsung will be able to manufacture a ceramic phone in the numbers required to handle global demand, so at least for the time being, it's probably wise to expect a fairly limited Galaxy S25 Edge release in terms of both markets and volumes.

Today's rumor also makes me fear that the phone's price point will be a problem for many prospective buyers, especially with a 200MP camera expected to adorn the S25 Edge's premium back and a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite processor likely found under the hood.

Video Thumbnail

Other possible Galaxy S25 Edge specs include a rather modest-sounding 12MP secondary rear snapper, an equally unremarkable 12MP single front-facing camera, as well as 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space in an entry-level configuration. Most importantly, of course, the S25 Edge is likely to measure an insanely thin 5.8mm or so while tipping the scales at less than 160 grams and packing a... not-great-but-not-terrible 3,900mAh battery. A truly innovative device? Probably not. An interesting alternative to the best Android phones available today? Almost definitely... if you can buy it.
