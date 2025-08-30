Samsung Store deal makes the budget Galaxy Buds FE even more affordable
The Galaxy Buds FE are some of the best sub-$100 earbuds, and this Samsung Store promo makes them even more irresistible.
Looking for budget-friendly wireless earbuds with premium features and a solid discount? The Galaxy Buds FE are the ones for you, especially when they’re $30 off at the official store. Yep, these $99.99 earbuds are now going for only $69.99, packing even more value for money.
Right off the bat, we should point out that they’ve been even cheaper earlier this year. But if you missed previous discounts, that deal is still worth checking out. By the way, the Samsung Store gives you a straight-up price cut right now, meaning you don’t have to provide a trade-in.
Beyond design, the Buds FE deliver pretty solid active noise cancellation for their price. Getting the right fit will ensure excellent passive isolation, and once the ANC kicks in, it blocks a significant amount of low-end noise. Still, these are nowhere near the AirPods Pro 2 on this front, so you might want to consider increasing your budget if premium ANC is what you’re after.
What about special features? These Samsung earbuds offer Auto Switch and real-time translation during conversations with the Interpreter feature. Keep in mind that both of these perks only work when the Buds FE are connected to Galaxy devices.
All in all, the Galaxy Buds FE punch way above their weight, making them a top pick for Samsung fans at their current discount. If you think they can meet your everyday listening needs, now’s the time to grab a pair for $30 off at the official store.
