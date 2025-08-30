Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

Samsung Store deal makes the budget Galaxy Buds FE even more affordable

The Galaxy Buds FE are some of the best sub-$100 earbuds, and this Samsung Store promo makes them even more irresistible.

Galaxy Buds FE in White on a white background.
Looking for budget-friendly wireless earbuds with premium features and a solid discount? The Galaxy Buds FE are the ones for you, especially when they’re $30 off at the official store. Yep, these $99.99 earbuds are now going for only $69.99, packing even more value for money.

The Galaxy Buds FE are 30% off at Samsung

$69 99
$99 99
$30 off (30%)
The Galaxy Buds FE are budget-friendly earbuds that are even more affordable right now. At the moment, Samsung is letting you grab a pair with a solid $30 discount without any trade-in. Don't miss out on this exciting offer.
Buy at Samsung

Right off the bat, we should point out that they’ve been even cheaper earlier this year. But if you missed previous discounts, that deal is still worth checking out. By the way, the Samsung Store gives you a straight-up price cut right now, meaning you don’t have to provide a trade-in.

While these don’t look and feel as premium as the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, they have a comfortable fit and a lightweight design. This allows longer wear without dealing with ear fatigue.

Beyond design, the Buds FE deliver pretty solid active noise cancellation for their price. Getting the right fit will ensure excellent passive isolation, and once the ANC kicks in, it blocks a significant amount of low-end noise. Still, these are nowhere near the AirPods Pro 2 on this front, so you might want to consider increasing your budget if premium ANC is what you’re after.

When it comes to audio quality, these puppies don’t disappoint. Out of the box, they feature slightly emphasized but not overpowering bass, mostly balanced mids, and sparkly highs. Most users will probably like their bass-heavy frequency response, but you can always tone it down through the EQ settings if it’s not your cup of tea.

What about special features? These Samsung earbuds offer Auto Switch and real-time translation during conversations with the Interpreter feature. Keep in mind that both of these perks only work when the Buds FE are connected to Galaxy devices.

All in all, the Galaxy Buds FE punch way above their weight, making them a top pick for Samsung fans at their current discount. If you think they can meet your everyday listening needs, now’s the time to grab a pair for $30 off at the official store.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless