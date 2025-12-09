Huge new Motorola leak reveals Moto G Stylus (2026) design and a surprising Edge 70 Ultra feature









I'll admit, I thought about using the word "boring" for a second there. But then I remembered how hard it is to find a pen-wielding device at any price point in the current mobile landscape, and how even fewer of those handsets are what you'd call conventionally affordable.













Yes, the Moto G Stylus (2026) seems set to retain its predecessor's vegan leather finish (which has practically become synonymous with mid-range Motorolas in recent years), as well as the centered company logo at the back, the side-mounted buttons, the pen compartment at the bottom, and even the appearance of the rear-facing camera system.



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What 2026 Motorola product are you most excited about? The affordable Moto G Stylus (2026) 54.46% The stylus-wielding Edge 70 Ultra flagship 34.82% The low-cost Moto Tag 2 0.89% Something else 6.25% I don't like Motorola products 3.57% Vote 112 Votes





Of course, that still leaves plenty of room for changes to the cameras that are not always visible to the naked eye, as well as various under-the-hood upgrades. For the time being, however, the Moto G Stylus (2026) specifications are all shrouded in mystery, and the same goes for the marketing labels of those two pictured colors (which we'll simply refer to as lavender and dark gray for now).

The Edge 70 Ultra could borrow a key feature from the G Stylus





Are you excited about Motorola's return to the Android flagship game after an inexplicable one-year hiatus? Prepare to get even more excited, as the belated sequel to 2024's Edge 50 Ultra will reportedly add stylus support to its list of strengths.





back in the spring of 2025, but compared to that, the Edge 70 Ultra is likely to be significantly faster, packing a Hardcore Motorola fans might remember that the brand released a mid-range Edge 60 Stylus back in the spring of 2025, but compared to that, the Edge 70 Ultra is likely to be significantly faster, packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor instead of a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2.









That's still not as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset likely to reside inside the Galaxy S26 Ultra , for instance, but at the right price, the Edge 70 Ultra could definitely provide stiff competition to Samsung's next S Pen-rocking flagship.





And yes, that can probably be done even if Motorola simply equips its 2026 high-end model with the same basic writing accessory as the Moto G Stylus line rather than trying to rival the functionality and versatility of the mighty S Pen.

An upgraded Moto Tag 2 is also coming... sooner or later





This is clearly the least exciting of the three Motorola gadgets leaked today, but if you're looking for a nice and cheap alternative to the Galaxy SmartTag 2 and Tile Pro Tracker, you'll likely be delighted to see the second-gen Moto Tag rock a sleeker design and more playful colors than its predecessor.





It's unclear if the Moto Tag 2 will be released alongside the Edge 70 Ultra or Moto G Stylus (2026) handsets, but if history is any indication, Motorola will frequently bundle the new Bluetooth tracker with various phones at no extra cost after it actually sees daylight. And yes, a bunch of improvements are expected from the Moto Tag 2, including in the battery life and tracking accuracy departments.

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