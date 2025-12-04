Galaxy S26 Ultra price: will it go up, down, or sideways? Read this, if you're wondering
A flagship phone gets a flagship price – that's the way it is.
A render showing the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the S25 Ultra | Image Credit – Ice Universe
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is some weeks away and while everything about it is still in the "rumored" category, we can say one thing with 100% certainty: this premium phone is going to be premium-price.
Meanwhile, some claim that Samsung would be able to perform the miracle of retaining prices in today's volatile market.
However, the camera setup will most likely remain the same (what's more, the 3x telephoto might get a physically smaller sensor, which isn't good news), the battery could stay at the same 5,000 mAh capacity (that's no longer competitive in today's world of 7,000+ mAh phones), the design is just more of the same, the display could be underwhelming…
But, above all, there's the argument that the Galaxy S Ultra's $1,299 price is already super high and a further hike would be a risky move by Samsung. Will the company do it, now that it's expected for Apple to overtake it?
For me, a price hike for the Galaxy S26 Ultra is not out of the question. There are many leaks that claim every model in the Galaxy S26 family would be more expensive.
But it's not just that. The way the memory shortage drama is developing, I can't help but expect pricier phones next year. For example, Xiaomi bosses already say we should be prepared for price hikes in 2026.
Nobody expects the Galaxy S26 Ultra to not be expensive. This phone will be the very best that Samsung has to offer in 2026 in terms of raw performance, cameras, battery, stability and versatility. For a non-foldable device, at least.
Still sold for $1,299?
|Device
|Price
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
|$1,299.99–$1.399.99*
|Galaxy S25 Ultra
|$1,299.99
|Galaxy S24 Ultra
|$1,299.99
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|$1,199.99
* - expected
The Galaxy S26 Ultra's predecessor had a starting price of $1,299, making it a whole $100 pricier than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple's biggest and most expensive phone.
So, will the Galaxy S26 Ultra arrive at $1,299 in 2026, retaining its predecessor's price?
Prices could stay the same, because $1,299 is already super high
Meanwhile, some claim that Samsung would be able to perform the miracle of retaining prices in today's volatile market.
After all, the Galaxy S26 Ultra doesn't seem to come with super substantial upgrades over the S25 Ultra: it could get a fancy privacy-oriented display, the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, some tweaked features and slightly faster charging speeds.
However, the camera setup will most likely remain the same (what's more, the 3x telephoto might get a physically smaller sensor, which isn't good news), the battery could stay at the same 5,000 mAh capacity (that's no longer competitive in today's world of 7,000+ mAh phones), the design is just more of the same, the display could be underwhelming…
But, above all, there's the argument that the Galaxy S Ultra's $1,299 price is already super high and a further hike would be a risky move by Samsung. Will the company do it, now that it's expected for Apple to overtake it?
Don't be surprised if a price hike occurs
For me, a price hike for the Galaxy S26 Ultra is not out of the question. There are many leaks that claim every model in the Galaxy S26 family would be more expensive.
But it's not just that. The way the memory shortage drama is developing, I can't help but expect pricier phones next year. For example, Xiaomi bosses already say we should be prepared for price hikes in 2026.
Or, we could witness the following: the "vanilla" Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus get slammed with price hikes, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra stays at $1,299.
