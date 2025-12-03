Check out the first droolworthy pictures of the upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Ultra flagship!

Hello, gorgeous!





Look, I don't often get excited about a handset's appearance in an age where so many of the best Android phones are practically identical in a lot of key ways, but I think I'm in love with that Edge 70 Ultra backplate in both those sleek colorways. And the funny thing is that I don't even believe in love at first sight.









That dark shade of green (or is it olive?) looks especially distinguished, with a very nice texture that seems likely to turn quite a few heads without shocking or making you look too eccentric or desperate for attention.





I think that what I'm trying to say is that the Edge 70 Ultra's design (at least from behind) seems like the perfect combination of style and subtlety, which goes for the build material as much as it does for the two paint jobs depicted today.





That's clearly not Motorola 's signature vegan leather, which should make it easy to distinguish the Edge 70 Ultra from the lower-end Edge 70 at a first glance, but to be perfectly honest, I'm not exactly sure what it is. Probably some sort of textured and reinforced plastic, but what I know is that I like it, and it should help Motorola's next Android flagship easily stand out from the likes of the OnePlus 15 or Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra

What else do we know about the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra?





Unfortunately, not much. At least not for certain. One (almost) sure thing is the use of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor , which is... actually not Qualcomm's latest mobile top dog.

Elite Gen 5, which is widely expected to power the aforementioned Galaxy S26 Ultra after making its commercial debut inside the That would be the Snapdragon 8Gen 5, which is widely expected to power the aforementionedafter making its commercial debut inside the Xiaomi 17 a couple of months back and before it can presumably expand to Motorola's top-of-the-line Razr 70 Ultra foldable at some point in 2026.









The non-foldable Edge 70 Ultra is also likely to see daylight next year, although I don't think you'll have to wait as long as it sounds. That's because a January 2026 launch could be on the cards... or not. The phone's schedule is unfortunately not easy to guess after Motorola inexplicably skipped the Edge 60 Ultra , but today's leaked images (which the usually reliable folks at AndroidHeadlines are calling official) seem to suggest we're only a few weeks away from a formal announcement.





Galaxy S26 Ultra (and this year's The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 use, mind you, doesn't need to be viewed as a curse, but rather as a possible blessing in disguise, as it could help the Edge 70 Ultra cost significantly less money than the likes of the(and this year's Galaxy S25 Ultra ) while delivering a level of raw power that most users are guaranteed to find satisfying (at the very least).



If it's priced aggressively enough and equipped with other rumored state-of-the-art specs like 16GB RAM, a triple rear-facing camera system composed of primary, ultra-wide-angle, and periscope telephoto sensors, and a 6.7 or 6.8-inch OLED screen with 1.5K resolution and (at least) 120Hz refresh rate technology, the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra could definitely strike gold at the global box-office. For the time being, though, that's way too many "ifs" to get too excited.

Is it good that Motorola is returning to the Android flagship arena?





No. It's great. Not just for the brand's existing fans, but for many other Android users as well and for the mobile industry as a whole. Stiffer competition from a constantly evolving company like Motorola might help everyone from OnePlus to Samsung and even Apple to step up their games, as is already the case in the foldable segment . And if that happens, we all win, either from an innovation standpoint or as far as affordability is concerned. Or both, that would be even better.