Early Prime Day deals make Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max cheaper than ever





Of course, the "regular" Fire TV Stick is not exactly obscenely priced either, at $39.99 with added Dolby Atmos audio technology and a more versatile remote included at no extra cost. And then you have the high-end Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which are typically available for a steeper $49.99 and $54.99 respectively. But not today!

Fire TV Stick 4K Digital Media Player with 4K Ultra HD Video Streaming Capabilities, Dolby Vision Support, Dolby Atmos Audio, Live View Picture-in-Picture, Wi-Fi 5, 8GB Storage, 1.5GB RAM, Quad-Core 1.7GHz CPU, 650MHz GPU, Alexa Voice Remote Included, Amazon Prime Membership Required $27 off (54%) Buy at Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Digital Media Player with 4K Ultra HD Video Streaming Capabilities, Dolby Vision Support, Dolby Atmos Audio, Live View Picture-in-Picture, Wi-Fi 6, 8GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Quad-Core 1.8GHz CPU, 750MHz GPU, Alexa Voice Remote Included, Amazon Prime Membership Required $30 off (55%) Buy at Amazon





Instead, the most advanced devices in Amazon's streaming stick portfolio can be yours at the time of this writing (and for a presumably limited time) for a cool $27 and $30 under their list prices respectively.





Those are not just cool discounts but absolutely unprecedented deals, beating everything the e-commerce giant has offered in the past in terms of Fire TV Stick 4K and 4K Max price cuts ... on one condition.









If you're interested in purchasing one of these two decidedly diminutive and impressively powerful streaming gadgets this summer, there's really no point in waiting another week for better deals that are all but guaranteed not to materialize.





These are likely to remain two of the best Prime Day Fire promotions this year, enabling "cinematic 4K streaming" on any old dumb TV set (with an HDMI port) with minimal effort and full support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision technologies.





In case you're wondering, the differences in capabilities between the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max are also minimal, with the latter model raising the raw performance bar thanks to more RAM, a slightly faster processor, and Wi-Fi 6 support, which make for a decent set of upgrades arguably worth the extra $2.

If you're a cash-strapped video streaming addict and also happen to prefer Alexa's voice-controlled skills to Google Assistant functionality, Amazon normally has your needs covered with the "essential" $29.99 Fire TV Stick Lite.