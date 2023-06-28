Get Amazon's Fire HD 10 tab at a huge Prime Day discount alone or with a Fire TV Stick 4K right now





That's right, the 2021-released Fire HD 10 is available at a huge Prime-exclusive discount already, and you can either purchase the slate by itself or alongside an equally popular and well-reviewed Fire TV Stick 4K at a very special price.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) Latest Model, 64GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Octa-Core 2.0 GHz Processor, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing and 2MP Front-Facing Cameras, Black, Amazon Prime Membership Required $100 off (53%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) Ultimate Entertainment Bundle with Fire TV Stick 4K Included, Latest Model, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Octa-Core 2.0 GHz Processor, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing and 2MP Front-Facing Cameras, Black, Amazon Prime Membership Required $100 off (50%) Buy at Amazon





The latter "ultimate entertainment" bundle is marked down by a cool 50 percent from a regular combined price of $199.98, with the solo Fire HD 10 tablet currently fetching a whopping 53 percent less than usual.





Before deciding which of those two super-budget-friendly options to go for, it's important to note that the 10.1-inch tab bundled with a 4K-capable video streaming stick at a $100 discount only offers 32GB internal storage space while the Fire HD 10 variant reduced by 100 bucks from a $189.99 list price alone is equipped with twice as much local digital hoarding room.





Both of these early Prime Day 2023 deals seem to be setting new record low prices, mind you, which makes both the Fire HD 10 (2021) and Fire TV Stick 4K (2021) more appealing than ever before for cash-strapped buyers of Amazon-made gadgets.









At under $100, however, it's incredibly hard to argue with that very respectable Full HD display, decent octa-core SoC, reasonably thin and light design, and perhaps most importantly, the hands-free Alexa voice assistance. This is an extremely convenient and reasonably functional device sold at a lower-than-ever price... with an Amazon Prime membership only, and you'd be foolish not to at least consider a purchase right now.