Get Amazon's Fire HD 10 tab at a huge Prime Day discount alone or with a Fire TV Stick 4K right now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
What's better than scoring a killer Prime Day tablet deal on an always affordable Android-based device with more than respectable overall specifications and a generous 10.1-inch screen? Well, how about getting... precisely that but without having to wait for the actual Amazon sales event to start?
That's right, the 2021-released Fire HD 10 is available at a huge Prime-exclusive discount already, and you can either purchase the slate by itself or alongside an equally popular and well-reviewed Fire TV Stick 4K at a very special price.
The latter "ultimate entertainment" bundle is marked down by a cool 50 percent from a regular combined price of $199.98, with the solo Fire HD 10 tablet currently fetching a whopping 53 percent less than usual.
Before deciding which of those two super-budget-friendly options to go for, it's important to note that the 10.1-inch tab bundled with a 4K-capable video streaming stick at a $100 discount only offers 32GB internal storage space while the Fire HD 10 variant reduced by 100 bucks from a $189.99 list price alone is equipped with twice as much local digital hoarding room.
Both of these early Prime Day 2023 deals seem to be setting new record low prices, mind you, which makes both the Fire HD 10 (2021) and Fire TV Stick 4K (2021) more appealing than ever before for cash-strapped buyers of Amazon-made gadgets.
Of course, the Fire TV Stick 4K is not quite as impressive as the recently discounted Fire TV Stick 4K Max, while the Fire HD 10 has kind of fallen behind the best Android tablets out there in the last couple of years in terms of everything from processing power to battery life, charging speeds, and memory.
At under $100, however, it's incredibly hard to argue with that very respectable Full HD display, decent octa-core SoC, reasonably thin and light design, and perhaps most importantly, the hands-free Alexa voice assistance. This is an extremely convenient and reasonably functional device sold at a lower-than-ever price... with an Amazon Prime membership only, and you'd be foolish not to at least consider a purchase right now.
