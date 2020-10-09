Don't miss these Amazon Prime Day deals on Kindle, Echo speakers, Fire tablets, and more

It's happening, ladies and gentlemen!!! The huge sales event that was supposed to take place months ago, in line with the previous editions of Amazon's summer Prime Day festival, is scheduled for October 13 and 14 after hitting a predictable snag caused by the coronavirus pandemic that gravely impacted so many different businesses, companies, and tech industry segments.













While 2020 has been a most unusual year (and definitely not in a good way), some things never change, as illustrated by Amazon's willingness to reveal pretty much every single killer Prime Day deal prepared for the e-commerce giant's in-house products.





are already available at lower than ever prices. That's right, a number of compelling promotions We're talking everything from Kindle-branded e-book readers to Android-based Fire tablets, Alexa-controlled Echo smart speakers and smart displays, and various other smart home gadgets, all of which will be deeply discounted oralready available at lower than ever prices. That's right, a number of compelling promotions have kicked off early (in keeping with tradition), while the rest of the amazing deals listed and detailed below are set to go live at 12am PT on Tuesday, October 13, running for a whopping 48 hours.





Check out more of our Prime Day 2020 coverage here:





Yes, good old fashioned e-readers are alive and well even in this day and age, but curiously enough, Amazon has yet to announce plans to discount the humblest and most impressive members of the always popular Kindle family right now. On the bright side, that still leaves you with two awesome deals to look forward to:





The waterproof Kindle Paperwhite with 8 gigs of internal storage space will be available at 38 percent off its list price.

The aptly named Kindle Kids Edition, including a colorful protective cover and 2-year worry-free guarantee, will go $35 under its MSRP. Discounts on Amazon Echo speakers and Echo Show for Prime Day

The world's most popular smart speakers have always been near the top of Amazon's lists of the best Prime Day bargains available with a Prime membership and no other strings attached, and obviously, this year is no exception.



Released in 2018, the diminutive but incredibly versatile and decently powerful third-gen Echo Dot is almost ready to score an unprecedented 60 percent discount.

The yet-to-be upgraded Echo Show 5 smart display is up for grabs in advance of the 48-hour Prime Day deal bonanza at 50 percent off its regular price.

Much like its little brother, 2019's Echo Show 8 hasn't received a sequel just yet, but it will soon receive a substantial $65 markdown.

In anticipation of the impending release of the redesigned third-gen Echo Show, bargain hunters should be ecstatic to hear the second-gen 10-inch model is going $80 off list.

The already affordable Echo Auto can now easily and seamlessly add Alexa voice assistance to your car at an even lower price than usual after a $30 discount.

Save on Amazon Fire tablets this Prime Day





There's a good reason why Amazon is typically ranked among the top five and occasionally even the top three global tablet vendors during the holiday season, as the company's Fire devices often drop their prices into impulse buy territory. Case in point:





The Fire HD 10 is gearing up to shave 50 percent off its reasonable regular price with a 1080p display in tow, powerful octa-core processor under the hood, and a stellar battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge.

The robust Fire HD Kids Edition, covered by a pretty much unbeatable 2-year worry-free guarantee, will be 40 bucks cheaper than usual during the Prime Day festivities.

Smart home Prime Day sale: Ring Video doorbell, Blink Mini Indoor cam





An Alexa-enabled smart speaker or smart display is undeniably a good place to start putting together a smart home setup, but obviously, you need a bunch of other stuff to turn your comfy nest (no Google-inspired pun intended) into a modern, intuitive, and fully automated environment. Normally, that might cost you an arm and a leg, but Amazon is ready to lend you a hand to save big on several essential smart home accessories and cool bundles.





The hot new second-gen Ring Video Doorbell, released earlier this year, is getting a substantial $30 price cut by itself.

The higher-end Ring Video Doorbell 3, which includes a rechargeable battery pack, as well as a couple of faceplates, wedge and corner mounts, will be available alongside the Echo Show 5 smart display at a whopping $140 off the bundle's regular price.

The battery-powered Ring Stick Up Cam HD security camera is looking at a 20 percent Prime Day discount.

The ultra-affordable Blink Mini indoor plug-in smart security camera is even more affordable right now after a Prime-exclusive 28 percent markdown.