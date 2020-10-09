Don't miss these Amazon Prime Day deals on Kindle, Echo speakers, Fire tablets, and more
It's happening, ladies and gentlemen!!! The huge sales event that was supposed to take place months ago, in line with the previous editions of Amazon's summer Prime Day festival, is scheduled for October 13 and 14 after hitting a predictable snag caused by the coronavirus pandemic that gravely impacted so many different businesses, companies, and tech industry segments.
While 2020 has been a most unusual year (and definitely not in a good way), some things never change, as illustrated by Amazon's willingness to reveal pretty much every single killer Prime Day deal prepared for the e-commerce giant's in-house products.
We're talking everything from Kindle-branded e-book readers to Android-based Fire tablets, Alexa-controlled Echo smart speakers and smart displays, and various other smart home gadgets, all of which will be deeply discounted or are already available at lower than ever prices. That's right, a number of compelling promotions have kicked off early (in keeping with tradition), while the rest of the amazing deals listed and detailed below are set to go live at 12am PT on Tuesday, October 13, running for a whopping 48 hours.
Amazon Kindle Prime Day sale
Yes, good old fashioned e-readers are alive and well even in this day and age, but curiously enough, Amazon has yet to announce plans to discount the humblest and most impressive members of the always popular Kindle family right now. On the bright side, that still leaves you with two awesome deals to look forward to:
Discounts on Amazon Echo speakers and Echo Show for Prime Day
The world's most popular smart speakers have always been near the top of Amazon's lists of the best Prime Day bargains available with a Prime membership and no other strings attached, and obviously, this year is no exception.
Save on Amazon Fire tablets this Prime Day
There's a good reason why Amazon is typically ranked among the top five and occasionally even the top three global tablet vendors during the holiday season, as the company's Fire devices often drop their prices into impulse buy territory. Case in point:
Smart home Prime Day sale: Ring Video doorbell, Blink Mini Indoor cam
An Alexa-enabled smart speaker or smart display is undeniably a good place to start putting together a smart home setup, but obviously, you need a bunch of other stuff to turn your comfy nest (no Google-inspired pun intended) into a modern, intuitive, and fully automated environment. Normally, that might cost you an arm and a leg, but Amazon is ready to lend you a hand to save big on several essential smart home accessories and cool bundles.
