Amazon Prime Day dates are here!





Amazon Prime Day will commence on July 11 at 3 AM EDT in the U.S. and run for 48 hours through July 12. You can expect some of the deepest discounts for the whole year on popular phones, tablets, smartwatches and sports bands, and many other tech products throughout the shopping extravaganza.





What is Amazon Prime Day?





Amazon Prime Day, or Prime Day for short, is a massive shopping event during which Amazon Prime members get access to some of the best offers we see throughout the whole year. At this point, the event is so popular, and the discounts are so significant that it even rivals Black Friday. In fact, other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, etc., also jump in on the action with their own price cuts on popular tech-related products.





How to get Prime Day discounts?





In order to make use of the discounts during Amazon Prime Day, you have to be an Amazon Prime member. An Amazon Prime membership also comes with several other perks, such as access to Prime Video streaming services and free two-day shipping.



If you haven't yet tried out an Amazon Prime membership, you can sign up with a 30-day free trial period. After that, it will cost you $14.99 per month or $139 per year. For students, Amazon offers a 6-month free trial, after which the price is only $7.49 a month.





The good news is that, as long as you have a Prime membership, you don't have to wait for the actual shopping event to commence. There are early deals that start way before the event itself, so keep an eye on one of our many best Amazon Prime Day phone deals to make sure you don't miss out on much. Of course, the best offers and deepest discounts will be popping out between 11th and 12th of July.





Some of the products sell out in a matter of minutes, which is why Amazon has implemented invite-only deals this time around. With this, Prime members can request an invitation to score some of Prime Day’s best deals that are expected to sell out quickly. Those who are selected will be notified during Prime Day with instructions on how to purchase the item at the exclusive deal price.

It's almost that time of the year again, the time when Amazon comes out with some of the hottest deals on the most highly sought-after devices. Yes, we are talking about one of the biggest shopping events, Amazon Prime Day, and its official dates are finally announced.