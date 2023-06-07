Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max returns to its all-time low

Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) $20 off (36%) Buy at Amazon



The Fire TV Stick 4K Max allows users to watch 4K Ultra HD content with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio. Also, thanks to the Alexa Voice Remote, you’ll be able to search and launch content with your voice, as well as control power and volume.



And with the Live View Picture-in-Picture feature, you can view the front door camera while you’re not home, as well as ask Alexa to check the weather or dim the lights. Not to mention that if you have a Luna cloud gaming subscription, you can play games with a 750MHz GPU (graphics processing unit).



Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a multi-purpose product that can do so much more than just allowing you to watch your favorite shows and channels. Now that it has returned to its all-time low price, it’s even more appealing.