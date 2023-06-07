Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max returns to its all-time low
Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick is once again on sale. Even if you’re just mildly interested in such a product, you should seriously check out the recent deal since it’s the best we’ve been able to track to date.
Typically selling for $55, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now getting a massive 36% discount on Amazon. If you still can’t afford one, the Fire TV Stick Lite is 27% off too, which puts it a little bit above the $20 price mark.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max allows users to watch 4K Ultra HD content with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio. Also, thanks to the Alexa Voice Remote, you’ll be able to search and launch content with your voice, as well as control power and volume.
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a multi-purpose product that can do so much more than just allowing you to watch your favorite shows and channels. Now that it has returned to its all-time low price, it’s even more appealing.
This particular streaming stick is 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, which means apps will start faster and navigation will be smoother. On top of that, the streaming stick supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 for even more fluid 4K streaming across multiple devices.
And with the Live View Picture-in-Picture feature, you can view the front door camera while you’re not home, as well as ask Alexa to check the weather or dim the lights. Not to mention that if you have a Luna cloud gaming subscription, you can play games with a 750MHz GPU (graphics processing unit).
