Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max returns to its all-time low

Deals Amazon
@cosminvasile
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max returns to its all-time low
Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick is once again on sale. Even if you’re just mildly interested in such a product, you should seriously check out the recent deal since it’s the best we’ve been able to track to date.

Typically selling for $55, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now getting a massive 36% discount on Amazon. If you still can’t afford one, the Fire TV Stick Lite is 27% off too, which puts it a little bit above the $20 price mark.

This particular streaming stick is 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, which means apps will start faster and navigation will be smoother. On top of that, the streaming stick supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 for even more fluid 4K streaming across multiple devices.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)
$20 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max allows users to watch 4K Ultra HD content with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio. Also, thanks to the Alexa Voice Remote, you’ll be able to search and launch content with your voice, as well as control power and volume.

And with the Live View Picture-in-Picture feature, you can view the front door camera while you’re not home, as well as ask Alexa to check the weather or dim the lights. Not to mention that if you have a Luna cloud gaming subscription, you can play games with a 750MHz GPU (graphics processing unit).

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a multi-purpose product that can do so much more than just allowing you to watch your favorite shows and channels. Now that it has returned to its all-time low price, it’s even more appealing.

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
T-Mobile lays off over 67% of its highly regarded customer service crew
Pixel 6, Pixel 7 users switching to iPhone, Galaxy due to serious bugs: Google is sabotaging itself!
Pixel 6, Pixel 7 users switching to iPhone, Galaxy due to serious bugs: Google is sabotaging itself!
Loading Comments...

Latest News

BandWerk unveils luxurious leather accessories for the Apple Vision Pro
BandWerk unveils luxurious leather accessories for the Apple Vision Pro
Netflix announces five new mobile games, including The Queen’s Gambit and LEGO
Netflix announces five new mobile games, including The Queen’s Gambit and LEGO
These cases will aim to give an esteemed look to any Pixel Fold phone
These cases will aim to give an esteemed look to any Pixel Fold phone
You will soon be able to tell Siri to directly play Taylor Swift songs from YouTube Music on your HomePod
You will soon be able to tell Siri to directly play Taylor Swift songs from YouTube Music on your HomePod
So, Android Auto is broken again, but this is what you can try to fix it
So, Android Auto is broken again, but this is what you can try to fix it
First Sony WF-1000XM5 leak reveals important design changes for next-gen high-end earbuds
First Sony WF-1000XM5 leak reveals important design changes for next-gen high-end earbuds
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless