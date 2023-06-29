Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Early Prime Day 2023 deal brings Amazon's 2022 Echo Auto down to a new all-time low price

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Early Prime Day 2023 deal brings Amazon's 2022 Echo Auto down to a new all-time low price
Even though the biggest tech sale of the summer is technically still a couple of weeks away, it's been legitimately raining killer Prime Day smart speaker deals for a little while now, with a few very nice recent Echo Studio and Echo Dot discounts not even requiring an Amazon Prime subscription.

The latest super-compelling offer on one of the e-commerce giant's in-house Alexa-powered devices is available today exclusively for Prime members, and if you're part of that club and own a good old fashioned "dumb" car, you should definitely consider buying the second-gen Echo Auto right now.

Echo Auto (2nd Gen)

2022 Release, Hands-Free Alexa Accessory for Cars, Music Streaming, Smart Home Controls, Built-in 5-Microphone Array, Fast Charging Support for Mobile Phones, Black, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$20 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Released just last year, this vastly upgraded and nicely refined version of a largely experimental product from all the way back in 2018 happens to be cheaper than ever after a 36 percent markdown from an already fairly reasonable $54.99 list price.

That's actually extremely reasonable if you think about all of the stuff the Echo Auto 2 can do in your car, from playing music to browsing the web for answers to various questions, deliver news briefings, check the traffic and weather in your area, and even control smart home devices and accessories from the road.

You obviously never have to touch this little car-friendly smart speaker or take your eyes off the road to perform these voice-assisted tasks, although you will need a phone nearby, which can be easily kept up and running at all times with the Echo Auto's built-in rapid charging feature.

Available in a single black color, Amazon's super-versatile and discreet second-gen auto accessory also comes with a powerful 5-microphone array guaranteeing your voice will be heard loud and clear over music, A/C, and/or road noise. Hard to turn all of that down at an unprecedented $20 discount.... with a Prime membership, eh?

Popular stories

T-Mobile issues ultimatum: change payment method or give up monthly discount
T-Mobile issues ultimatum: change payment method or give up monthly discount
Man receives his Pixel Fold early, says one feature alone is worth the switch from Samsung
Man receives his Pixel Fold early, says one feature alone is worth the switch from Samsung
Amazon is selling Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 at an incredible price in one color
Amazon is selling Samsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 at an incredible price in one color
With the Razr+ released today, T-Mobile adds to the fun and nostalgia with its $30 Throwback Pack
With the Razr+ released today, T-Mobile adds to the fun and nostalgia with its $30 Throwback Pack
Best Buy is holding a tremendous sale on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ today only
Best Buy is holding a tremendous sale on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ today only
Using Apple Pay and Google Pay at the register is about to get easier
Using Apple Pay and Google Pay at the register is about to get easier
Loading Comments...

Latest News

If your flight is delayed or canceled starting July 1st, blame it on 5G
If your flight is delayed or canceled starting July 1st, blame it on 5G
Leaked image gives first real-world look at Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its huge screen
Leaked image gives first real-world look at Galaxy Z Flip 5 and its huge screen
Is Samsung getting too close to Google? The latest "Super Update" release suggests so
Is Samsung getting too close to Google? The latest "Super Update" release suggests so
iPhone 15 set to be stocked by suppliers from July as Apple anticipates high sales
iPhone 15 set to be stocked by suppliers from July as Apple anticipates high sales
Apple "insider" reveals list of upcoming devices including the second-gen Watch Ultra
Apple "insider" reveals list of upcoming devices including the second-gen Watch Ultra
Budget superstar Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is even more affordable right now
Budget superstar Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is even more affordable right now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless