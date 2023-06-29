Early Prime Day 2023 deal brings Amazon's 2022 Echo Auto down to a new all-time low price





The latest super-compelling offer on one of the e-commerce giant's in-house Alexa-powered devices is available today exclusively for Prime members, and if you're part of that club and own a good old fashioned "dumb" car, you should definitely consider buying the second-gen Echo Auto right now.

Echo Auto (2nd Gen) 2022 Release, Hands-Free Alexa Accessory for Cars, Music Streaming, Smart Home Controls, Built-in 5-Microphone Array, Fast Charging Support for Mobile Phones, Black, Amazon Prime Membership Required $20 off (36%) Buy at Amazon





Released just last year, this vastly upgraded and nicely refined version of a largely experimental product from all the way back in 2018 happens to be cheaper than ever after a 36 percent markdown from an already fairly reasonable $54.99 list price.





That's actually extremely reasonable if you think about all of the stuff the Echo Auto 2 can do in your car, from playing music to browsing the web for answers to various questions, deliver news briefings, check the traffic and weather in your area, and even control smart home devices and accessories from the road.





You obviously never have to touch this little car-friendly smart speaker or take your eyes off the road to perform these voice-assisted tasks, although you will need a phone nearby, which can be easily kept up and running at all times with the Echo Auto's built-in rapid charging feature.





Available in a single black color, Amazon's super-versatile and discreet second-gen auto accessory also comes with a powerful 5-microphone array guaranteeing your voice will be heard loud and clear over music, A/C, and/or road noise. Hard to turn all of that down at an unprecedented $20 discount.... with a Prime membership, eh?