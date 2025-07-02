Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
A budget Samsung Galaxy foldable is definitely happening this year

An accidental listing has all but confirmed the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE leaked render
Samsung fans are preparing for the Galaxy Unpacked event that will be held on the 9th of this month. But, besides the long-awaited Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, there is now almost no doubt that a budget foldable called the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is also coming.

Accessory maker Spigen accidentally listed cases for the Flip 7 FE, promptly removing them soon after. The listings were noticed by Android Central, which managed to get screenshots of the Google results before the pages disappeared.

Would you be more likely to buy a budget foldable from Samsung?

Vote View Result


This basically confirms that the FE is happening this year, likely slated to be unveiled alongside the Flip 7 and Fold 7 in a few days from now. The inclusion of the number in the name also suggests that it’s going to become a yearly tradition, and isn’t just a one-off.

Leaked Flip 7 renders — which also included the FE — show that the Flip series is ditching the camera cutout in favor of more screen real estate. However, the FE will resemble the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The FE series may just become a repackaged older Galaxy clamshell with a better chip inside.

Google results showed Spigen’s Flip 7 FE case listing. | Image credit — Android Central - A budget Samsung Galaxy foldable is definitely happening this year
If previous reports are to be believed, the Flip 7 FE will cost around $736, if U.S. tariffs don’t end up inflating the price Stateside. The phone will also be powered by Samsung’s own 3 nm Exynos 2500 chip, which will also be present in the standard Flip 7. After failing to get it ready on time for the Galaxy S25 series, it’s time for Samsung to show the world what Exynos can do.

For those who want the best of the best, the Fold 7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Furthermore, Samsung has reportedly improved the crease, and also made so many other technical improvements that the Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient. The Flip 7 itself, though sharing the same chip as the FE, will have bigger displays and better cameras.

If you can stretch your budget by $100, the recently released Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is also an excellent alternative to the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. It’s got a bigger battery as well as a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. However, if you can’t live without Samsung’s One UI, or just really need the seven years of updates, then the Flip 7 FE is the correct choice.

One of the reasons that the foldable industry has been in a decline is the fact that foldable smartphones are just too expensive. I’m glad that Samsung has realized that, and is taking steps to provide alternatives that are easier on the wallet, but no less exciting.

