Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 real world images show off a shallow crease and stunning design

Real world photos of the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2. | Image credit — Digital Chat Station

Galaxy Z Flip 7 or Xiaomi Mix Flip 2?

The Flip 2 is pretty powerful, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite that’s found on the Galaxy S25 series. It also boasts a battery that Samsung probably won’t include in its traditional flagships, let alone foldables, for quite a while: 5165 mAh. Furthermore, it even has 50W of wireless charging (and 67W wired), while theis expected to have 25W of wired charging.As seen in the images above, the crease on the Flip 2 is also very shallow. Considering how that’s been my biggest pet peeve against foldable smartphones, this phone appeals to me more than most of its competition.Xiaomi has continued the design of the first Mix Flip, particularly the cameras on the exterior display. Samsung is adopting this same design, and getting rid of the large camera cutout on the. That design will now be used for theFE instead.The Mix Flip 2 will give thea run for its money. With the new design, theis basically as good as it gets for a Samsung clamshell foldable. Flip 7 display upgrades show that Samsung is willing to put in the effort, but the battery capacity and charging speeds still disappoint.For consumers who want the latest and greatest, the Snapdragon 8 Elite on the Mix Flip 2 is definitely more powerful than the Exynos 2500 on the. The battery life and charging speeds aren’t even a competition.However, thewill almost assuredly have much longer software support, and some users swear by One UI. So in the end, though both are some of the best foldables of 2025, it all comes down to user preference. Let’s hope that the global launch of the Mix Flip 2 isn’t too far off.