Supreme Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones plunge to their lowest price before Black Friday
It's not every day that you can save $130 on these premium ANC headphones!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This incredible early Black Friday deal knocks the headset to just under $300 — that’s a whopping $130 off its original price. And here’s the real kicker: this bargain is incredibly rare. Not counting Prime Day, the sale hasn’t gone live for many months — since last year’s shopping season, to be exact. All things considered, that’s a pretty generous savings opportunity you definitely don’t want to miss.
Featuring a high-end, comfortable build, these fellas can become your ideal commute companions. Speaking of which, they stand out with cutting-edge ANC performance, which effectively reduces annoying airplane and traffic noise to a mere hum that’s hardly noticeable. And with the dense ear pads, passive noise isolation is spot-on as well. Simply put, these are some of the best ANC headphones money can buy, rivaling significantly more expensive options like the Sony WH-1000XM6.
Another thing you’ll really like about this premium headset is the sound quality. Like the AirPods Pro 2, it calibrates the audio to your ear anatomy after a quick test, delivering consistently high-quality sound. You can expect deep, thumping bass right out of the box, wide mids, and crystal clear highs that make your tunes truly shine.
Factor in the 24 hours of total battery life and up to 2.5 hours of playtime from a 15-minute charge, and you’ve got a solid set of headphones you should definitely have on your radar. And the best part? These are now 30% off in a rare early Black Friday deal, making them impossible to resist.
