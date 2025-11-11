Supreme Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones plunge to their lowest price before Black Friday

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

It's not every day that you can save $130 on these premium ANC headphones!

Why wait another week for Black Friday when one of the best Prime Day deals on headphones is already here? That’s right — we’re already seeing a stunning 30% discount on the ultra-premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones. And this time, the promo is available to everyone, not just Prime members.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra is 30% off

$130 off (30%)
One of the best ANC headphones have plunged to their best price on Amazon just before Black Friday. We're talking about the high-end QuietComfort Ultra. At 30% off, these headphones an incredibly good deal. The promo is only available on the Deep Plum and Lunar Blue color variants.
Buy at Amazon

This incredible early Black Friday deal knocks the headset to just under $300 — that’s a whopping $130 off its original price. And here’s the real kicker: this bargain is incredibly rare. Not counting Prime Day, the sale hasn’t gone live for many months — since last year’s shopping season, to be exact. All things considered, that’s a pretty generous savings opportunity you definitely don’t want to miss.

Featuring a high-end, comfortable build, these fellas can become your ideal commute companions. Speaking of which, they stand out with cutting-edge ANC performance, which effectively reduces annoying airplane and traffic noise to a mere hum that’s hardly noticeable. And with the dense ear pads, passive noise isolation is spot-on as well. Simply put, these are some of the best ANC headphones money can buy, rivaling significantly more expensive options like the Sony WH-1000XM6.

Another thing you’ll really like about this premium headset is the sound quality. Like the AirPods Pro 2, it calibrates the audio to your ear anatomy after a quick test, delivering consistently high-quality sound. You can expect deep, thumping bass right out of the box, wide mids, and crystal clear highs that make your tunes truly shine.

Factor in the 24 hours of total battery life and up to 2.5 hours of playtime from a 15-minute charge, and you’ve got a solid set of headphones you should definitely have on your radar. And the best part? These are now 30% off in a rare early Black Friday deal, making them impossible to resist.

Loading ...
