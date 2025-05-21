Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

The new limited-edition Bose QuietComfort Headphones are already $120 off at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Headphones in Twilight Blue don't just look awesome — they're also $120 off at Amazon!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Bose QuietComfort Headphones in limited-edition Twilight Blue color.
We've seen multiple Bose QuietComfort Headphones bargains this year. So, why should you act on this one? Two reasons: first — they're $120 off right now, topping previous discounts by $20. Second — the stunning new Twilight Blue color option is part of the sale!

Get the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $120 off

$120 off (34%)
The just-released limited-edition Bose QuietComfort Headphones in Twilight Blue are already on sale at a rare $120 off! The tempting sale is live at Amazon, where you can find many other colorways at the same discount. Get there Bluetooth headphones with wired listening options and save while you still can!
Buy at Amazon

Yep, you can now buy the high-class ANC headphones for just under $230 instead of nearly $350, which is a pretty awesome offer. Sure, they were down by 51% last Cyber Monday, but that promo never returned in 2025. So, if you want to maximize your audio experience at a more affordable price, now's the time to act.

With solid active noise cancellation, these make a great commute companion. They effectively reduce low and mid-range sounds, letting you enjoy your favorite tunes without unwanted distractions. Like most ANC options out there, they also have an Aware mode, letting you stay aware of your environment.

What about sound quality? Out of the box, you can expect heavy bass, mostly detailed mids, and crisp highs. While the boosted low-end might turn critical listeners off, bass lovers should be thrilled. Just keep in mind that tweaking the EQ won't make the sound much more balanced, so you should look elsewhere if that's what you're after.

Like many high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones, these cans also support Bluetooth Multipoint. That lets you keep them connected to two devices simultaneously. As for battery life, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones offer up to 24 hours of music per charge. And if you're in a hurry, a quick 15-minute top-up will give you about 2.5 hours of playtime.

While they're not the most balanced-sounding headphones, these Bose cans check most other boxes. And now that they're significantly more affordable, music lovers should definitely have them on their radar. Get yours in their new Twilight Blue color (or pick the one you like best) and save $120 with this Amazon promo.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Bose Headphones - Deals History
31 stories
21 May, 2025
The new limited-edition Bose QuietComfort Headphones are already $120 off at Amazon
06 Apr, 2025
The over-ear Bose QuietComfort headphones are an extraordinary bargain at a rare $120 discount
01 Apr, 2025
The world-class Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are now on sale at their lowest price of 2025
06 Nov, 2024
The premium Bose QuietComfort Ultra are $100 off and an exciting pick right now
04 Nov, 2024
Hot new offer cuts 43% off the Bose QuietComfort headphones, bringing them to unprecedented price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal

Latest News

Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless