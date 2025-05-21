The new limited-edition Bose QuietComfort Headphones are already $120 off at Amazon
The Bose QuietComfort Headphones in Twilight Blue don't just look awesome — they're also $120 off at Amazon!
We've seen multiple Bose QuietComfort Headphones bargains this year. So, why should you act on this one? Two reasons: first — they're $120 off right now, topping previous discounts by $20. Second — the stunning new Twilight Blue color option is part of the sale!
Yep, you can now buy the high-class ANC headphones for just under $230 instead of nearly $350, which is a pretty awesome offer. Sure, they were down by 51% last Cyber Monday, but that promo never returned in 2025. So, if you want to maximize your audio experience at a more affordable price, now's the time to act.
What about sound quality? Out of the box, you can expect heavy bass, mostly detailed mids, and crisp highs. While the boosted low-end might turn critical listeners off, bass lovers should be thrilled. Just keep in mind that tweaking the EQ won't make the sound much more balanced, so you should look elsewhere if that's what you're after.
While they're not the most balanced-sounding headphones, these Bose cans check most other boxes. And now that they're significantly more affordable, music lovers should definitely have them on their radar. Get yours in their new Twilight Blue color (or pick the one you like best) and save $120 with this Amazon promo.
With solid active noise cancellation, these make a great commute companion. They effectively reduce low and mid-range sounds, letting you enjoy your favorite tunes without unwanted distractions. Like most ANC options out there, they also have an Aware mode, letting you stay aware of your environment.
Like many high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones, these cans also support Bluetooth Multipoint. That lets you keep them connected to two devices simultaneously. As for battery life, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones offer up to 24 hours of music per charge. And if you're in a hurry, a quick 15-minute top-up will give you about 2.5 hours of playtime.
