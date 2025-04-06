Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

The over-ear Bose QuietComfort headphones are an extraordinary bargain at a rare $120 discount

Bose QuietComfort headphones
As annoyingly confusing as the branding scheme of Bose's popular headphones clearly is nowadays, the headphones themselves are obviously too good for a self-respecting audiophile to ignore, especially at a hefty discount.

$120 certainly qualifies as hefty for a pair of over-ear cans that are normally priced at $349. These are called simply the Bose QuietComfort, and they're not to be confused with the higher-end (and costlier) Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones or the significantly smaller Bose QuietComfort and QuietComfort Ultra earbuds.

Bose QuietComfort

$120 off (34%)
Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Legendary Noise Cancellation, High-Fidelity Audio, Adjustable EQ, Quiet and Aware Modes, Wind Block, Audio Cable with In-Line Microphones, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Bluetooth 5.1, Six Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort

$229
$349
$120 off (34%)
Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Legendary Noise Cancellation, High-Fidelity Audio, Adjustable EQ, Quiet and Aware Modes, Wind Block, Audio Cable with In-Line Microphones, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Bluetooth 5.1, Four Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

Incredibly enough, this $120 discount is available right now on four color options of the over-ear Bose QuietComfort headphones at Best Buy and a grand total of six paint jobs at Amazon. Interestingly, the former retailer is very clearly labeling the promotion as a 24-hour-only affair, while the latter e-commerce giant is... not.

Just to be safe, you should probably hurry and place your order as soon as possible at your favorite of the two major US retailers, at least if you can't afford the aforementioned Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, which recently scored a rare $100 discount of their own from a $429 list price... that's currently only marked down by 50 bucks.

The non-Ultra over-ear QuietComfort, in case you're wondering, have been sold at an even lower price than right now, but of course, there's no way to know when that unbeatable holiday deal will return (if it ever comes back). $120, meanwhile, seems to be higher than all discounts offered by the likes of Amazon and Best Buy so far this year, making these bad boys probably the best budget wireless headphones available today.

The features and capabilities, mind you, are by no means humble or middling, including among others top-notch active noise cancellation, high-fidelity audio, adjustable EQ, up to 24 hours of battery life between charges, and plush ear cushions guaranteeing "maximum" comfort during your lengthiest music listening sessions. 

No, you're clearly not looking at the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2025 here (as that's what the QuietComfort Ultra are for), but the bang for buck is pretty much unrivaled, at least for a limited time.
