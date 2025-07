Limited-time sale knocks $120 off the Bose QuietComfort Headphones at Amazon

Get the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $120 off $120 off (34%) The Bose QuietComfort Headphones are a much more attractive pick for music lovers right now. For a limited-time, the headphones are available for $120 off, which is a rare discount you can't find every day. There are multiple colors to choose from. Get yours and save 34%. Buy at Amazon

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Grab a Moto razr 2024 for free! Switch to Total Wireless and buy 2 months of a 5G Unlimited plan to score the phone free!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

Looking for a premium set of headphones with ANC, quality sound, and a Bose logo for less than $230? Well, now's your chance to buy the QuietComfort Headphones. Right now, these puppies are a massive 34% off at Amazon, delivering more value for money.While Prime Day offered a slightly deeper cut earlier this July, this 34% discount is still one of the best we've seen. After all, Amazon rarely offers discounts over $100 on these high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones Although some users might be put off by their regular retail price of nearly $350, they're definitely an attractive choice right now. For ~$230, you're getting a snug, well-cushioned design with soft ear pads that embrace your ears, while the padded band ensures all-day comfort.Beyond design, the QuietComfort Headphones offer quality active noise cancellation and excellent passive isolation, meaning you'll hear little to no distractions during commute, travel, or else. Some ultra-high-pitched sounds might occasionally permeate, but they still sound significantly quieter, which is always a plus.As for audio quality, you can expect an emphasis on lower frequencies out of the box, which adds extra punch to your music. Mids are fairly wide, though the pumped low-end may make them feel less prominent at times. Vocals, however, come through clear and sparkly, bringing more life to your favorite tracks.Factor in extras like wired listening support that lets you enjoy music even when the headphones run out of juice and Bluetooth Multipoint, and you've got a pretty decent option for casual use. Consider also the 24-hour battery life with quick-charging support, and you've got the whole package.If the Bose QuietComfort Headphones sound like a good fit, now's your chance to save $120. Head to Amazon and take advantage of its limited-time promo while it lasts.