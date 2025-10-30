Stop waiting for the perfect holiday deal and get these massively discounted Bose headphones today!

Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
Bose QuietComfort Headphones
A popular gift on any occasion, wireless headphones tend to become especially sought-after around Christmas, as they can easily put a big smile on the faces of so many different people. 

Whether you're shopping for a hip uncle or snotty teenage cousin (not to mention a family member or close friend you actually care about and respect), a product like the Bose QuietComfort Headphones can be a great choice for a thoughtful Christmas present, especially when it doesn't cost an arm and a leg.

Bose QuietComfort

$149 99
$359
$209 off (58%)
Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Legendary Noise Cancellation, High-Fidelity Audio, Adjustable EQ, Quiet and Aware Modes, Wind Block, Audio Cable with In-Line Microphones, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Bluetooth 5.1, Black, Certified Refurbished, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Bose QuietComfort

$191 off (53%)
Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Legendary Noise Cancellation, High-Fidelity Audio, Adjustable EQ, Quiet and Aware Modes, Wind Block, Audio Cable with In-Line Microphones, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Bluetooth 5.1, Black, Renewed
Buy at Amazon

This is the non-Ultra over-ear version I'm talking about here, mind you, which is normally priced at a not-very-reasonable $359. Fortunately, retailers like Amazon have marked that down to as little as $200 on a number of different occasions in recent months, and now an Amazon-owned e-tailer is charging 50 bucks less than that.

What's the catch? Well, predictably enough, the ultra-affordable units available at Woot until November 4 (or while supplies last) are not brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged. I know, I know, that sounds a bit concerning (and, frankly, icky), but you will get a full 1-year manufacturer warranty with your "certified refurbished" over-ear Bose QC cans, which should therefore look as good as new and work without a hitch.

Alternatively, of course, you can go directly to Amazon and pay full price for all-new non-Ultra Bose QuietComfort Headphones (which is clearly not a good idea with Black Friday and Cyber Monday right around the corner) or opt for a "renewed" pair of these bad boys at 18 bucks more than from Woot with unspecified warranty conditions (which is also not ideal).

Equipped with what Bose is advertising as "legendary" noise cancellation (which means something coming from such a respected name in the audio industry) and capable of keeping your favorite tunes going for up to a whopping 24 hours between charges, these are undoubtedly some of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy this holiday shopping season, especially when you don't have to pay that much money for them.
Adrian Diaconescu
