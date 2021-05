iPhone 12 is the world's best selling phone so far in 2021 and Galaxy S21 isn't even close

Huawei’s Mate 40 Pro took the remaining spot on the top 10 with a 2% share. That’s impressive considering the smartphone has only been widely available in China, but it could be the final time we see a Huawei phone on the list.



Counterpoint Research claims that the success of these flagships pushed global smartphone revenues to over $100 billion in Q1 2021, setting a first-quarter record. And with the exception of Apple's iPhone 11 and iPhone SE, it's clear that 5G is quickly becoming the standard in the premium market.

The iPhone 12 Pro was the third best-selling device and added another 3% market share to Apple’s total. You’d expect the iPhone 12 mini to complete the top 4 list, but that isn’t what happened. The compact iPhone has underperformed so much that it didn’t even make the top 10.It was down to the older (and cheaper) iPhone 11 to fill in the gap. The phone managed to capture more than 2% of global shipments, enough to guarantee it that fourth place spot alongside some of the best phones in 2021 attributed Apple’s success to the strong demand for 5G smartphones and delayed smartphone purchases from 2020, a direct result of the global pandemic.