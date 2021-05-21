iPhone 12 is the world's best selling phone so far in 2021 and Galaxy S21 isn't even close

Counterpoint Research

Huawei’s Mate 40 Pro took the remaining spot on the top 10 with a 2% share. That’s impressive considering the smartphone has only been widely available in China, but it could be the final time we see a Huawei phone on the list.claims that the success of these flagships pushed global smartphone revenues to over $100 billion in Q1 2021, setting a first-quarter record. And with the exception of Apple’s iPhone 11 and iPhone SE, it’s clear that 5G is quickly becoming the standard in the premium market.