Nothing Phone (3) vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Which one is better?

Nothing is entering the flagship phone space. Kind of. Its latest Nothing Phone (3) does not quite cost as much as your Pro Max and Ultra flagships, but at $800, it is the most expensive phone Nothing has made so far.





So naturally, it has plenty of competition, and chief among the rivals is Samsung's Galaxy S25 Plus . The Galaxy is a bit more expensive at $1,000, but it is often discounted, so many people would end up buying it for much less.





So... which one should you go for? Both phones come with big screens and big batteries, but the Galaxy is notably thinner and lighter, while packing a more powerful processor. The Nothing Phone has its quirky design and an all-new camera. Let's see who wins this battle.





Design and Display Quality

Quirky vs normal









Both the Nothing Phone (3) and Galaxy S25 Plus are big phones, but once you actually get to hold them, you instantly notice the difference.

The Galaxy is much thinner and weighs less, so it almost feels like carrying a much smaller phone.





The Galaxy is much thinner and weighs less, so it almost feels like carrying a much smaller phone.





The Nothing Phone (3) on the other hand is big, chunky and you can kind of feel that extra heft when you have it in your pocket.









Of course, Nothing beings its quirky self, you know you will see some unique visual elements that make it stand out. The transparent back is something we have come to expect of Nothing, but not these shockingly misaligned cameras. Well, we guess Nothing wanted to stand out and they did, but while we loved the quirky style of previous Nothing phones, we are not enamored with this one.





There is also a tiny dot-matrix display on the rear of the device (the "Glyph Matrix"). You can play spin the bottle on it by long pressing a capacitive button located on the back of the phone. Uhm... okay? Or you can see a timer on the back of your phone for some reason. The most useful of these seems to be a pixelized preview of your camera, but why not just include a slightly bigger regular screen then?







The Essential key is also back, after first appearing a few months ago on the Nothing A series phones. Press once to capture your screen, long-press to record voice memos, and double-press to go to the Essential Space where all of that is aggregated. We are not huge fans of the idea, but we do like having one extra physical button on board, and Samsung should take notice.



As far as display quality goes, the Galaxy has the upper hand.



Display Measurements:





As you can see from our in-house lab tests, the Galaxy gets much brighter outdoors hitting nearly 2,400 nits of brightness compared to just 1,500 nits on the Nothing Phone (3) .





The Galaxy also does a better job at night when it can drop to under 1 nit, much easier on the eyes than the 2-nit minimum value of the Nothing.







As for biometrics, the Galaxy has an ultrasonic fingerprint reader compared to an optical one on the Nothing, which can again be a bit annoying at night when it lights up. The one on the Galaxy feels just a bit more responsive, too.





Performance and Software

A win for the Galaxy









Nothing calls the (3) a flagship phone, but the traditional definition of a flagship usually centers around the latest processor and that is not the case for the Phone (3). It uses the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 instead, a chip comparable to last year's best, but it is definitely slower than the Snapdragon 8 Elite that you can find on the Galaxy S25 Ultra

In either case, the performance difference can be seen only in intense tasks in gaming, while in daily use both phones feel equally snappy.











In either case, the performance difference can be seen only in intense tasks in gaming, while in daily use both phones feel equally snappy. It uses the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 instead, a chip comparable to last year's best, but it is definitely slower than the Snapdragon 8 Elite that you can find on the Galaxy S25 Ultra In either case, the performance difference can be seen only in intense tasks in gaming, while in daily use both phones feel equally snappy.



CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Nothing Phone(3) 2165 Samsung Galaxy S25+ 3132 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Nothing Phone(3) 6930 Samsung Galaxy S25+ 9935 View all



There is a big gap between the two phones when it comes to CPU performance, and it's not in Nothing's favor.



GPU Performance

3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Nothing Phone(3) 4111 Samsung Galaxy S25+ 6310 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Nothing Phone(3) 3794 Samsung Galaxy S25+ 2746 View all



Interestingly, the Galaxy beats the Nothing in gaming BUT only for the first few runs. After a few minutes of graphics-heavy gaming, the Galaxy throttles and the performance drop below that of the Nothing Phone. Apparently, the Nothing does a much better job with cooling.



We are also happy to see 256GB of fast, UFS 4.0 storage on both phones as the base model. You can also upgrade to a 512GB version, which also comes with more RAM on the Nothing - 16GB of it, while all the Galaxy storage tiers have 12GB RAM.



Camera Can Nothing make a good camera?



Both Nothing and Samsung meet the standard for a flagship camera system: three fully functional rear cameras, an ultra-wide, main one and a telephoto one.

There are some slight differences in sensor sizes, with the biggest news being the Phone (3) upgrading to a 1/1.3-inch main camera sensor. A bigger sensor is a trademark of flagships, and actually the S25 Plus has a smaller sensor than the Nothing (the Galaxy uses a 1/1.56-inch main camera sensor).

Photo Video Phone Camera

Score Photo

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Wide Selfie Zoom Nothing Phone (3) 135 147 79 20 25 24 Samsung Galaxy S25+ 147 151 80 21 27 23 Phone Camera

Score Video

Score Main

(wide) Ultra

Wide Selfie Zoom Nothing Phone (3) 135 123 65 15 24 19 Samsung Galaxy S25+ 147 142 74 21 26 21 Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page



On our in-house PhoneArena Camera testing protocol, the Galaxy S25 Plus gets a much higher score than the Nothing Phone (3). A lot of that is due to a much better video recording quality, with big advantages in levels of resolve detail and artifacts on the Samsung phone

However, when it comes to pure photography prowess, the Nothing holds its ground quite well, with a score very close to that of the S25 Plus.

Main Camera

< Nothing Phone (3) Samsung Galaxy S25+ >



Against the direct sun, the Galaxy is having a harder time coping with the bright light and the Nothing captures the prettier photo.



< Nothing Phone (3) Samsung Galaxy S25+ > Against the direct sun, the Galaxy is having a harder time coping with the bright light and the Nothing captures the prettier photo.

Indoors, we also prefer the Nothing camera quality. The picture has more contrast and does not look washed out like on the Galaxy.



Zoom Quality

< 3X Zoom - Nothing Phone (3) 3X zoom - Samsung Galaxy S25+ > Indoors, we also prefer the Nothing camera quality. The picture has more contrast and does not look washed out like on the Galaxy.

Zoom quality is comparable across the two phones.

Ultra-wide Camera

< Nothing Phone (3) Samsung Galaxy S25+ >

Notice the flaring occurring on this ultra-wide photo, that's a common issue that you have to avoid and the Galaxy does a better job here.



Selfies

Notice the flaring occurring on this ultra-wide photo, that's a common issue that you have to avoid and the Galaxy does a better job here.

More Camera Samples



Video Quality



We test both phones in 4K quality and the Galaxy has the upper hand for video recording.

Battery Life and Charging Surprising results







We have seen the Galaxy S25 Plus score quite a few wins, but what about the battery?





Nothing Phone (3) features an even bigger, 5,150mAh battery.



PhoneArena Battery and Charging Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Nothing Phone (3) 5150 mAh 6h 45min 14h 26min 10h 33min 9h 8min Samsung Galaxy S25+ 4900 mAh 7h 36min 19h 4min 8h 56min 13h 31min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Nothing Phone (3) 5150 mAh 1h 1min Untested 62% Untested Samsung Galaxy S25+ 4900 mAh 1h 11min Untested 58% Untested Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



The Galaxy comes with a 4,900mAh capacity, while the Nothing Phone (3) features an even bigger, 5,150mAh battery.

Still, on our in-house battery tests, the Galaxy manages to get a higher score.





The Phone (3) disappoints with just 14 hours and a half on our browsing test, while the Galaxy finishes the same test with over 19 hours.





Then the roles revers for YouTube video streaming, the Phone (3) scoring an hour and a half more.





But overall, we estimate you can expect around 6 hours and 45 minutes of screen time on the Phone (3) and 7 hours and 36 minutes on the Galaxy.





Then, on the charging front, the Nothing Phone (3) takes the lead with 65W maximum wired charging speed compared to 45W on the Samsung.





In real-life, the difference is not huge, but it's there. A full charge takes an hour on the Nothing and 10 minutes longer on the Galaxy.





Both also support 15W wireless charging, but no magnets.





Audio Quality and Haptics





These two are not the greatest when it comes to loudspeaker quality, but they are not bad either.





Nothing Phone (3) speakers in particular did not wow us. They get quite boomy and have a roomy projection. There is not a lot of thumpy bass, but they don't sound thin either. The mids are pronounced, while the upper midrange is a bit "shouty." Overall, not the best phone for music, just as the Galaxy.





Haptics are actually fine on both models, but not remarkable or special. Well, at least you won't miss an incoming call (like you could on the OnePlus 13 with its weaker haptics).





Specs Comparison













Which one should you buy?









The Nothing Phone (3) is the one with the striking looks, gimmicks like the Glyph Matrix and Essential Key, and it's got a clean and likable user interface.





But the Galaxy S25 Plus clearly offers more, from the faster processor to the more capable camera, especially for video. We also like that you get very good battery life on the Galaxy, with the phone being much lighter and thinner than the Phone (3).





With so many deals on the Galaxy, these two end up in the same price ballpark. There seem to be a few more objective reasons to go Galaxy, but let us know your thoughts in the comments below.



