ourslander • Published: Jul 05, 2025, 3:31 AM

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

ourslander Arena Apprentice Original poster • 1w ago ... They had my S21 since May 23, they claim it has been repaired 6 times, but keeps failing quality, and it goes back and forth Like 2 Reactions All Quote Sinclair Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... I've had zero issues lol. Like Reactions All Quote gz5150 Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... Out of curiosity, what was being repaired and the cost of the repair?? Like 2 Reactions All Quote Stanislav Serbezov Phonearena team • 1w ago ... To be fair, in my personal experience, Sammy agreed to repair a Galaxy S phone free of charge due to a faulty screen, which caused eyesight issues, and the team did it in a matter of days. Overall, it was pretty neat. Like 2 Reactions All Quote spacecase_Prime Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... I think it depends on the tech who ends up with the device. My S8 was repaired in an hour at a local store, and my ZFlip took 3 weeks by mail. Like 1 Reactions All Quote

Latest Discussions

Comments by Avalanche1 • 16h ago 4 AT&T Too Good to Be True by JinVentura • 3d ago 4 What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about? by Stanislav Serbezov • 4d ago 4 You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones by ourslander • 1w ago 5
