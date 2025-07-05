You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

ourslander
• 1w ago

They had my S21 since May 23, they claim it has been repaired 6 times, but keeps failing quality, and it goes back and forth

Sinclair
• 1w ago

I've had zero issues lol.

gz5150
• 1w ago

Out of curiosity, what was being repaired and the cost of the repair??

Stanislav Serbezov
• 1w ago

To be fair, in my personal experience, Sammy agreed to repair a Galaxy S phone free of charge due to a faulty screen, which caused eyesight issues, and the team did it in a matter of days. Overall, it was pretty neat.

spacecase_Prime
• 1w ago

I think it depends on the tech who ends up with the device. My S8 was repaired in an hour at a local store, and my ZFlip took 3 weeks by mail.

