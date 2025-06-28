Home Discussions You are here Stop Playing General Google Pixel Doug Fresh 123 • Published: Jun 28, 2025, 5:32 PM Arena Apprentice Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Doug Fresh 123 Arena Apprentice Original poster • 1d ago ... It's a shame that Samsung can come out with a lot of cool customization for their phones and Google can't 🤔 I must say I really love my Pixel 9 pro XL, I don't always want to download third party launchers. I definitely want to change the icons packs. Please Google listen to us we support you guys 🙏🏾 we need you to meet us halfway that's all. Like Reactions All Quote G1andonly Arena Apprentice • 4h ago ... My complaint comes from the way pixel leaves out features for its Pro phones. The Pixel 8 pro didn't get any of the new stuff like pixel studio, add me. Samsung and even Apple are giving their older phones new features with new updates. Like Reactions All Quote Brewski Arena Master • 3h ago ... Have you heard of Nova Launcher, or similar? Like 1 Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Stop Playing Is buying a Fairphone really ethical? Samsung Galaxy S23 recall? Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day? See all discussions
