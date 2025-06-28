Stop Playing

It's a shame that Samsung can come out with a lot of cool customization for their phones and Google can't 🤔 I must say I really love my Pixel 9 pro XL, I don't always want to download third party launchers. I definitely want to change the icons packs. Please Google listen to us we support you guys 🙏🏾 we need you to meet us halfway that's all.

• 4h ago

My complaint comes from the way pixel leaves out features for its Pro phones. The Pixel 8 pro didn't get any of the new stuff like pixel studio, add me. Samsung and even Apple are giving their older phones new features with new updates.

• 3h ago

Have you heard of Nova Launcher, or similar?

