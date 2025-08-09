$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Get the Beats Studio Pro for 49% off with this limited-time promo

The Beats Studio Pro are a fantastic bargain right now! Grab them in the color you like most and save nearly 50%!

Why spend an arm and a leg on new high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones when the Beats Studio Pro are down by nearly 50% right now? Yep, these premium headphones that'll typically set you back almost $350 are now available for just under $180. That's a hefty $170 off their original price!

Get the Beats Studio Pro for 49% off

$170 off (49%)
The Beats Studio Pro might not be the absolute best wireless headphones out there, but they're significantly more affordable right now. At the moment, you can buy them for 49% off in all colors. The promo will only last for a limited time.
Buy at Amazon

They might not cost as much as the AirPods Max or the Sony WH-1000XM6, but they still offer quality active noise cancellation, immersive audio, and long playtime. Even better, the 49% discount is available in all colors, so you can pick your favorite without missing out on the bargain. That said, the deal will only last for a limited time.

The Studio Pro have a premium, lightweight design that allows long-hour wear without ear fatigue. It's not just the comfortable design that makes them a great pick, though — they also have top-class ANC performance. Expect commute sounds to get significantly less annoying with these puppies, though occasional high-pitched noises might still get through.

The Beats headphones are just as impressive when it comes to audio quality. Unlike cheaper models, these bad boys don't deliver overpowering bass out of the box. Instead, you get just the right amount of low end, rich and powerful mids, and excellent treble. The highs might sound a bit overpowering at times, but that shouldn't be a dealbreaker for most users.

Special features include lossless audio through USB-C and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. And with a total playtime of 40 hours, they're definitely a great choice for casual listening.

At the end of the day, the Beats Studio Pro offer quite a lot for their current asking price. While they may not be your primary pick at their regular price, they're quite attractive at $170. If you agree, hurry up and save with Amazon's limited-time promo because, after all, it won't stay live forever.

