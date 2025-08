The latest Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 go on sale for the first time since Prime Day

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: 20% off in all colors $50 off (20%) The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are workout earbuds that provide a secure fit, feature special extras like heart rate monitoring and long playtime. They're now 20% off in all colors at Amazon, making them way more affordable than usual. Buy at Amazon Powerbeats Pro: 36% off in Ivory $90 off (36%) Looking for even cheaper Beats workout earbuds? In that case, consider the first-gen Beats Powerbeats Pro. These are currently available for 36% off in Ivory, allowing you to save a hefty $90. Buy at Amazon

Missed Prime Day? Well, this is your next best chance to save on the latest Beats workout earbuds : the Powerbeats Pro 2. These puppies are now available for 20% off in all colors at Amazon, landing just under the $200 mark from their original ~$250 price.Although Prime Day knocked them to an even cheaper price, this promo is still more than worth checking out. It's actually the first time the earbuds have gotten a discount since the July savings spree.Don't care about the latest bells and whistles from Beats? Consider the first-gen Powerbeats Pro instead. These fellas are 36% off at Amazon right now, which brings them to about $160, but only in Ivory.Featuring supreme active noise cancellation that rivals the AirPods Pro 2 , these wireless earbuds keep you 100% focused on your workouts. Whether you're running, lifting weights, or anything else, you get zero distractions from the world around you. For those who want to stay in tune with their surroundings, the Powerbeats Pro 2 also feature excellent transparency mode.Like most workout earbuds on the market, these also offer vibrant audio with an emphasis on bass and treble. In real life, that means you're getting more low-end to keep the vibe alive while pushing through activities. Of course, they have some special audio features like Dolby Atmos support and Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking.Beyond the ANC performance and sound quality, the Powerbeats Pro 2 stand out with a heart rate monitoring feature. Similar to the Sennheiser Momentum Sport, these fellas have optical sensors on each bud, allowing them to measure your pulse in real time.Battery life isn't half bad, either. With ANC off, you can get up to 10 hours of music per charge or a total of 45 hours with the charging case. Speaking of the case, it now supports wireless Qi charging for more convenience.So, what do you think? If the Powerbeats Pro 2 sound good enough to you, now's definitely the time to act. Save 20% on your favorite color at Amazon.