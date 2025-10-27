Apple's Beats Studio Buds+ outshine all existing AirPods with their value at unbeatable new discount





What if you snub the AirPods family entirely and go for a different pair of noise-cancelling earbuds... that are also technically manufactured by What if you snub the AirPods family entirely and go for a different pair of noise-cancelling earbuds... that are also technically manufactured by Apple ? Yes, the Beats-branded Studio Buds Plus are on sale at $69.99 right now with a 1-year warranty included, which is a simply unachievable price for the latest AirPods editions in a similar condition.

Beats Studio Buds+ $69 99 $169 95 $100 off (59%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Three Color Options, Grade A Refurbished Condition, 1-Year Warranty Included Buy at Woot Beats Studio Buds+ $70 off (41%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Black/Gold Color Buy at Amazon





No, you're (obviously) not looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here, but if you're not put off by the idea of purchasing refurbished buds (that have been in other people's ears before being put up for resale), Woot's "grade A" label (and the aforementioned eReplacements warranty) should make this offer pretty much irresistible, guaranteeing "like-new" functionality and "minimal" cosmetic damage.

For the next five days (or while supplies last), you can pay a measly 70 bucks for Studio Buds+ refurbs in Transparent, Black, and Ivory colorways, although at the same time, you can also opt for a direct Amazon.com purchase of brand-new units in a single black hue (with gold accents) for $30 more.











Normally, mind you, these bad boys would set you back no less than $170 a pair, which makes sense when you consider not just their state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, but the premium overall sound quality as well, not to mention the mind-blowing 36-hour battery life rating (which goes down to a nonetheless solid 9 hours when you take the bundled charging case out of the equation).





The value equation, meanwhile, is further enhanced by the three built-in microphones promising crystal clear calls in addition to top-of-the-line active noise cancellation and audio transparency, as well as the Android support that Apple's AirPods can't match, and if you ask me, the visual appeal of that Transparent color option, which is obviously not really a color.





