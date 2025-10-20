Can't afford Apple's brand-new AirPods Pro 3? Get the Powerbeats Pro 2 at this huge discount!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple's first-ever earbuds with built-in heart rate monitoring are both cheaper than ever before right now and way cheaper than the AirPods Pro 3.

Many of you probably don't remember this now, but more than six months before the official launch of the game-changing AirPods Pro 3, the Powerbeats Pro 2 were unveiled as (technically) Apple's first-ever earbuds capable of monitoring the heart rate of their wearers.

Predictably (but still somewhat disappointingly) priced at $250, the gym-friendly buds were obviously a tough sell, especially for folks who perhaps didn't appreciate their signature Beats design. But just as everyone has a price, I believe that most people have a price point at which they can be convinced to consider any (half-decent) product. And regardless of your general opinion on Beats-branded or Apple-made gear, you must admit that the second-gen Powerbeats Pro are (a lot) more than half-decent.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

$159 99
$249 99
$90 off (36%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Secure Fit Earhooks, Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Transparency Mode, Adaptive EQ, Apple H2 Chip, Heart Rate Monitoring for Workouts, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 10 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 45 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Android and iOS Compatibility, Four Color Options, Grade A Refurbished, 1-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

In addition to heart rate tracking (during workouts), these bad boys have the "best-performing" active noise cancellation technology "ever developed" (for a pair of true wireless Beats) going for them, as well as the same Apple H2 chip as the hot new AirPods Pro 3 (which are pretty much impossible to find at under $250).

That alone makes the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 a very smart buy at $159.99 with a 1-year warranty included, and I haven't even mentioned the key strength of this product over the latest and greatest AirPods Pro edition. That's right, you can use the Powerbeats Pro 2 with both iPhones and Android handsets, not to mention that you're currently free to choose between no less than four colorways at the exact same $159.99 price.


Those include a "classic" Jet Black hue, but also swankier Quick Sand, Electric Orange, and Hyper Purple paint jobs. What's the catch? Well, this is a limited-time Woot offer you're looking at here, and apart from having to hurry up and place your order before the Amazon-owned e-tailer ends the deal, you will need to settle for "grade A" refurbished units too.

Once again, though, these are covered by a warranty for the same period as the brand-new units sold directly by Amazon for a whopping 90 bucks more. And I think we can all agree that the "brand-new" label isn't worth anywhere close to $90.

