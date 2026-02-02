Huge new Amazon sale makes every single Apple Watch Series 11 model $100 cheaper than usual
Whether your wrist is small or big and whether you need cellular connectivity or not, now's the time to save!
Is the Apple Watch Series 11 the absolute best smartwatch money can buy right now? If you don't mind the rugged design of the Apple Watch Ultra 3, probably not, but either way, it's super-close, and if you get it from Amazon today, it's affordable enough to seem like the smartest possible investment for an iPhone user.
Now, it's certainly not unusual for the e-commerce giant to sell the non-rugged Apple S10-powered timepiece at a special price, but when something like that has happened in the recent past, the discounts were either not that great or they were limited to only specific models (generally, ultra-expensive ones with titanium cases).
This time around, you're looking at saving a cool $100 even on the most affordable units with 42mm aluminum cases and no built-in cellular connectivity. Those are typically available at $399 a pop, while a GPS-only 46mm variant is currently marked down by 100 bucks from a $429 list price.
With 4G LTE and 5G support, the same device in the same 42mm and 46mm sizes is normally priced at $499 and $529 respectively, and yes, you can save a Benjamin on those as well, and if you hurry, you can even choose from a full collection of colorways no matter what size you end up opting for and whether you think you need cellular connectivity on your wrist or not.
Powered by the same S10 chip as the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and, somewhat curiously enough, the Apple Watch SE 3 and Apple Watch Series 10 as well, the Series 11 does resemble its predecessor in a bunch of other ways too, but it also manages to squeeze more battery life out of that very similar body.
Sleep tracking is obviously not the most impressive tool here, but it's also undeniably handy. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
The Always-On Retina display is about as impressive as always, the overall system performance is pretty much flawless, and when it comes to health monitoring, the hypertension and sleep apnea notifications can go a long way in not just making your life better, but potentially saving it or at least sending you to a doctor when you might need it most without even realizing.
In case you're wondering, Amazon's $100 discount offered across the Apple Watch Series 11 lineup is (obviously) not unprecedented, but it's also unlikely to grow anytime soon (if ever) and it hasn't been around for a while now.
