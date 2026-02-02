Huge new Amazon sale makes every single Apple Watch Series 11 model $100 cheaper than usual





Now, it's certainly not unusual for the e-commerce giant to sell the non-rugged Apple S10-powered timepiece at a special price, but when something like that has happened in the recent past, the discounts were either not that great or they were limited to only specific models (generally, ultra-expensive ones with titanium cases).

Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm) $100 off (25%) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm) $100 off (23%) GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm) $100 off (20%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE + 5G Connectivity, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm) $100 off (19%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE + 5G Connectivity, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Notifications, Hypertension Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, IP6X Dust Resistant, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, 64GB Storage, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (38 Hours in Low Power Mode), Fast Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color and Band Options Buy at Amazon





This time around, you're looking at saving a cool $100 even on the most affordable units with 42mm aluminum cases and no built-in cellular connectivity. Those are typically available at $399 a pop, while a GPS-only 46mm variant is currently marked down by 100 bucks from a $429 list price.





With 4G LTE and 5G support, the same device in the same 42mm and 46mm sizes is normally priced at $499 and $529 respectively, and yes, you can save a Benjamin on those as well, and if you hurry, you can even choose from a full collection of colorways no matter what size you end up opting for and whether you think you need cellular connectivity on your wrist or not.



The Always-On Retina display is about as impressive as always, the overall system performance is pretty much flawless, and when it comes to health monitoring, the hypertension and sleep apnea notifications can go a long way in not just making your life better, but potentially saving it or at least sending you to a doctor when you might need it most without even realizing.





In case you're wondering, Amazon's $100 discount offered across the Apple Watch Series 11 lineup is (obviously) not unprecedented, but it's also unlikely to grow anytime soon (if ever) and it hasn't been around for a while now.