Surprising Verizon deal knocks Apple's state-of-the-art AirPods Pro 3 down to a new record low price

Yes, Apple's heart rate-monitoring earbuds are somehow cheaper than on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Apple AirPods Pro 3
If you thought last week's AirPods Pro 3 Walmart offer was special (because it definitely was at the time), wait until you see how much (or rather how little) Verizon is now charging for Apple's latest and greatest ultra-high-end wireless earbuds.

Normally priced at $249, the third-gen AirPods Pros can be had for a measly $184 if you hurry. No, Big Red's phenomenal new deal doesn't come with an expiration date attached to it, but recent history (and common sense) strongly suggest that this is only going to last a few hours. A day or two, tops.

Apple AirPods Pro 3

$184
$249
$65 off (26%)
True Wireless Earbuds with World-Class Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, White
Buy at Verizon

Since when does Verizon like to eclipse retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart in terms of discounts for popular gadgets (that can't even be directly connected to America's largest wireless network)? I honestly have no idea, but what I do know is this random promotion has just made probably the best true wireless earbuds around cheaper than ever before.

Who needs Black Friday or Cyber Monday when you have... an ordinary Monday at the beginning of February? Now, you do have to remember that Apple's AirPods are still not compatible with Android handsets, and if you can live without stuff like heart rate monitoring (during workouts) and innovative Hearing Aid features, you might as well save a little extra and go for the non-Pro AirPods 4 (with active noise cancellation).

But if you want the best of the best at the lowest possible price, you shouldn't waste another second and buy the AirPods Pro 3 while they're still available at an unbeatable $184 with pretty much unrivaled overall sound quality, battery life, and connectivity.

Yes, these bad boys are impressively capable of playing no less than eight hours of music without interruption with ANC enabled at all times, while switching that function off to rely on the popular Transparency Mode (with Hearing Aid also turned on) will boost the already remarkable number to a mind-blowing ten hours. All while making no compromises on audio performance, keeping an eye (or an ear) on your wellness when working out, and live translating your conversations with your foreign friends (with still-mixed results for now). 

