Apple's versatile Beats Studio Buds+ are down to their lowest price in months





It's actually pretty simple: you go for the Beats Studio Buds Plus, and you do it today. That's because this undeniably powerful and reasonably good-looking Apple-made AirPods alternative for both iPhones and Android smartphones is currently on sale at its highest discount of 2026 so far. It's actually pretty simple: you go for the Beats Studio Buds Plus, and you do it today. That's because this undeniably powerful and reasonably good-looking Apple-made AirPods alternative for both iPhones and Android smartphones is currently on sale at its highest discount of 2026 so far.

Beats Studio Buds+ $70 off (41%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Three Color Options Buy at Amazon





We're talking a very cool 70 bucks slashed off a $169.95 list price in three different colorways by Amazon, and while this new deal is obviously not completely unprecedented, I don't think it's ever been beaten. That's right, the 2023-released Beats Studio Buds+ have never been cheaper than this, and curiously enough, the record high $70 discount was not available during Amazon's extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025 festivities back in November.





So, yes, it's definitely been months since bargain hunters were last offered the opportunity to minimize their spending on these noise-cancelling bad boys capable of playing your favorite tunes for up to nine hours on a single charge and bringing that number all the way up to 36 hours with the bundled charging case factored in.



Recommended For You





Now, I'm obviously not going to try to convince you that the Beats Studio Buds Plus are as sophisticated and as powerful as the AirPods Pro 3 or AirPods 4 (or Samsung's Android-only Galaxy Buds 3 Pro , for that matter), but the value for your money might be even better at this newly reduced price when you take those aforementioned numbers into consideration, the native Android and iOS support, excellent active noise cancellation skills, solid overall audio performance, and... the Transparent color option.





I'm not saying the black/gold and ivory hues are unattractive, of course, but the see-through model is simply breathtaking (for me, at least), very clearly setting these affordable Apple-made earbuds apart from their "cousins" in the AirPods family.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10 Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use. Buy at Noble Moblie