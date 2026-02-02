Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Apple's versatile Beats Studio Buds+ are down to their lowest price in months

At $70 off their list price, these Android and iOS-compatible bad boys might be a smarter buy than the AirPods Pro 3 today.

What can you do if you're somehow both an Android handset user and a fan of Apple products (that are not iPhones) in the market for a nice new pair of true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation? 

It's actually pretty simple: you go for the Beats Studio Buds Plus, and you do it today. That's because this undeniably powerful and reasonably good-looking Apple-made AirPods alternative for both iPhones and Android smartphones is currently on sale at its highest discount of 2026 so far.

Beats Studio Buds+

$70 off (41%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Three Color Options
Buy at Amazon

We're talking a very cool 70 bucks slashed off a $169.95 list price in three different colorways by Amazon, and while this new deal is obviously not completely unprecedented, I don't think it's ever been beaten. That's right, the 2023-released Beats Studio Buds+ have never been cheaper than this, and curiously enough, the record high $70 discount was not available during Amazon's extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025 festivities back in November.

So, yes, it's definitely been months since bargain hunters were last offered the opportunity to minimize their spending on these noise-cancelling bad boys capable of playing your favorite tunes for up to nine hours on a single charge and bringing that number all the way up to 36 hours with the bundled charging case factored in.

Now, I'm obviously not going to try to convince you that the Beats Studio Buds Plus are as sophisticated and as powerful as the AirPods Pro 3 or AirPods 4 (or Samsung's Android-only Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, for that matter), but the value for your money might be even better at this newly reduced price when you take those aforementioned numbers into consideration, the native Android and iOS support, excellent active noise cancellation skills, solid overall audio performance, and... the Transparent color option.

I'm not saying the black/gold and ivory hues are unattractive, of course, but the see-through model is simply breathtaking (for me, at least), very clearly setting these affordable Apple-made earbuds apart from their "cousins" in the AirPods family.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
