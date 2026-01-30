Official Samsung Galaxy S26 series renders leak, putting to rest all the rumors

*Image credit — Michael Ma

Leaked official renders of the upcoming Galaxy S26 base model and the Galaxy S26 Plus. | Image credit — Android Headlines

Leaked official renders of the upcoming Galaxy S26 base model and the Galaxy S26 Plus. | Image credit — Android Headlines

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Android 16

According to new reports, while the Cobalt Violet shown above looks duller than previously thought, the white color option will apparently be a lot prettier this time around. The whitewill allegedly be an exceptionally pristine shade and really stand out from its predecessors, on which the white color was usually pretty bland.The phone will be 6.9 inches across the new privacy display and feature the same 5,000 mAh battery that Samsung seems so fond of. It will also come pre-installed with— and possibly One UI 8.5 — and will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Whether an Exynos variant makes it to some markets or not is unclear. As reported before, the S-Pen is a bit rounder too to fit in better with the curvier edges.