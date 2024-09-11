Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Sleep apnea detection for the Apple Watch: How does it work?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Sleep apnea detection for the Apple Watch: How does it work?
One of the news Apple shared during the "It's Glowtime" event was the addition of sleep apnea detection to the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the Apple Watch Series 9. This breathing disturbance is not that rare, as it affects one in every fifteen US citizens. What is sleep apnea, though?

Read More: The Apple Watch Series 10 is official with thinner design and big and bright display

What is sleep apnea


Sleep apnea is a sleep-related breathing disorder in which repetitive pauses in breathing, periods of shallow breathing, or collapse of the upper airway during sleep result in poor ventilation and sleep disruption.

Now, these periods of breathing disturbance can last from a few seconds to a few minutes, and they can be quite dangerous, causing coronary disease and stroke in the worst cases. So, your Apple Watch Series 10, 9, and Ultra will be able to detect this condition and alert you. But how?

How does sleep apnea detection work on the Apple Watch?

sleep apnea detection screen in the Health app
Sleep apnea detection screen in the Health app

One might assume that Apple is using the blood oxygen sensor to measure the oxygen levels in the bloodstream and tie low measurements with breathing irregularities. But it's done in a different way.

Apple uses the built-in accelerometer to detect movements at the wrist, associated with interruptions to normal breathing. To put it in layman's terms, your hand shakes ever so slightly during these episodes of sleep apnea, and the watch is able to recognize the pattern and record it.

What comes next?


The Apple Watch needs 30 days of data to be able to analyze and find patterns and then alert you of there's a potential problem. There's a new section in the Health app called Breathing Disturbances, and after 30 nights, you will see Elevated or Not Elevated readings in this section.

You can also track your Breathing Disturbances in the Health app every night to see how's your sleep quality.

Apple says it developed its sleep apnea detection feature using advanced machine learning and a large set of clinical sleep apnea tests. The company also tested the new feature in a clinical study, and everyone flagged by the algorithm had at least mild sleep apnea.

At the moment, this feature is awaiting marketing authorization from the FDA and other global health authorities, but it will be available this month in more than 150 countries around the world.

Read More:

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.jpg
Mariyan Slavov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale
You've got 24 hours to get the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,440 off during Discover Samsung Fall Sale

Latest News

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a hefty $400 discount on Amazon, making it even more tempting
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 gets a hefty $400 discount on Amazon, making it even more tempting
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) comes with a $129.99 gift with this new Motorola Store deal
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) comes with a $129.99 gift with this new Motorola Store deal
Samsung's state-of-the-art new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on a very intriguing Discover sale now
Samsung's state-of-the-art new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on a very intriguing Discover sale now
Galaxy S25 Ultra spotted on certification website with satellite connectivity and 45W charging
Galaxy S25 Ultra spotted on certification website with satellite connectivity and 45W charging
iPhone users who don't care for Apple Intelligence can stay on iOS 17
iPhone users who don't care for Apple Intelligence can stay on iOS 17
Apple rolls out new firmware for AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Pencil Pro
Apple rolls out new firmware for AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Pencil Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless