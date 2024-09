Sleep apnea detection for the Apple Watch: How does it work?

Read More:

Apple Watch Series 10

What comes next?

One might assume that Apple is using the blood oxygen sensor to measure the oxygen levels in the bloodstream and tie low measurements with breathing irregularities. But it's done in a different way.Apple uses the built-in accelerometer to detect movements at the wrist, associated with interruptions to normal breathing . To put it in layman's terms, your hand shakes ever so slightly during these episodes of sleep apnea, and the watch is able to recognize the pattern and record it.The Apple Watch needs 30 days of data to be able to analyze and find patterns and then alert you of there's a potential problem. There's a new section in the Health app called Breathing Disturbances, and after 30 nights, you will see Elevated or Not Elevated readings in this section.You can also track your Breathing Disturbances in the Health app every night to see how's your sleep quality.Apple says it developed its sleep apnea detection feature using advanced machine learning and a large set of clinical sleep apnea tests. The company also tested the new feature in a clinical study, and everyone flagged by the algorithm had at least mild sleep apnea.At the moment, this feature is awaiting marketing authorization from the FDA and other global health authorities, but it will be available this month in more than 150 countries around the world.