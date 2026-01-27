When can we expect a Samsung Galaxy phone with a solid-state battery?
Will we ever see a Samsung phone with a solid-state battery? This thought occurred to me while researching my sources for the Donut solid-state battery article. Let's investigate!
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Will we ever see a Samsung phone with a solid-state battery? This thought occurred to me while researching my sources for the Donut solid-state battery article. After all, Samsung teased a solid-state Galaxy phone back in 2017, saying the company is two years away from launching a mass-produced phone with this tech on board.
But 2019 came and went into the annals of history, and no solid-state Galaxy emerged. What's the current state of Samsung's solid-state battery push, and when, if ever, will we get a solid-state battery phone?
The first real hint that Samsung is planning to use a solid-state battery in one of its smartphones came in 2017. An article published in The Korean Herald cited an anonymous Samsung SDI executive, saying:
Samsung SDI is the department responsible for renewable energy and energy storage systems development. This department has been working on a solid-state battery solution for more than a decade.
The next piece of the puzzle came on September 22, 2024, in the form of a quiet press release from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, another branch of the Korean chaebol, dealing with electronic components and materials.
Here's an excerpt from the press release (translated from Korean):
In comparison, the Donut solid-state battery has an energy density of 400 Wh/kg, exactly twice the density Samsung was able to achieve, and, according to Donut Labs executives, their battery is far from the theoretical energy density ceiling.
Samsung plans to mass-produce devices with their version of the solid-state battery by the end of 2026, and according to the press release, the Galaxy Watch series and Galaxy Ring will be the first devices to get the new tech.
Are we finally going to get Galaxy Watch models with days of battery life? Why not a week? Sadly, no. At least not right away.
We covered the silicon-carbon tech with a separate article, but in a nutshell, this tech imbues silicon in the graphene anode, boosting the capacity of the battery. Silicon can hold more charge (theoretically up to 1,300 Wh/kg), but it's extremely brittle and unstable.
Honor was the pioneer in getting the tech to the mainstream market with the Honor Magic 5 Pro (in China) and subsequently the Magic 6 Pro globally.
This is four times better than what Samsung promises for their first-generation solid-state battery and two times higher energy density than the Donut solid-state battery.
But solid-state batteries have greater potential overall. While silicon-carbon batteries still use liquid electrolyte and geopolitically significant metal ores, solid-state batteries use primarily carbon and silicon, which are abundant, cheap and readily available.
If everything goes according to plan, Samsung might show early prototypes of wearables equipped with solid-state batteries as early as this year's MWC in Barcelona. First-generation models will most likely offer similar battery life to their conventional lithium-ion counterparts but charge much faster – in a matter of minutes, even seconds.
But with the push from Donut Labs (the first EV motorcycle featuring the Donut battery is already in production, taking pre-orders), I expect a rapid acceleration in the field and an optimistic prediction for solid-state wearables and smartphones for early 2027.
I'll keep on monitoring the solid-state battery field for new developments, but I'm pretty excited about the future of energy storage. We might've solved the battery equation, or at least found a much better solution!
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 was supposed to use a solid-state battery
The Galaxy Note 10 was supposed to be the first phone with a solid-state battery | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung wearables will most likely get solid-state batteries first
Samsung's all-solid battery | Image by Samsung Electro-Mechanics
This sounds quite promising, especially given the fact that Donut Labs haven't mentioned anything about making their solid-state battery available for smaller gadgets such as laptops, smartphones, and wearables.
Silicon-carbon batteries are still better
The Honor Power 2 was unveiled in China with a massive 10080mAh silicon-carbon battery | Image by Honor
When will we get a Galaxy phone with a solid-state battery?
The future of battery tech is indeed solid-state | Image by PixaBay
