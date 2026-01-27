When can we expect a Samsung Galaxy phone with a solid-state battery?



But 2019 came and went into the annals of history, and no solid-state Galaxy emerged. What's the current state of Samsung's solid-state battery push, and when, if ever, will we get a solid-state battery phone?



Samsung Galaxy Note 10 was supposed to use a solid-state battery







The first real hint that Samsung is planning to use a solid-state battery in one of its smartphones came in 2017. An article published in The Korean Herald cited an anonymous Samsung SDI executive, saying:







Samsung SDI is the department responsible for renewable energy and energy storage systems development. This department has been working on a solid-state battery solution for more than a decade.



Many news outlets picked up that story back in 2017, but nothing happened on that front in the next couple of years.



Samsung wearables will most likely get solid-state batteries first







The next piece of the puzzle came on September 22, 2024, in the form of a quiet press release from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, another branch of the Korean chaebol, dealing with electronic components and materials.



Here's an excerpt from the press release (translated from Korean):







There are no details regarding the tech involved, but the article mentions that the new batteries can be molded in any shape and have an energy density of around 200 Wh/kg, considered to be the highest in the industry at the time.







This sounds quite promising, especially given the fact that Donut Labs haven't mentioned anything about making their solid-state battery available for smaller gadgets such as laptops, smartphones, and wearables.



Are we finally going to get Galaxy Watch models with days of battery life? Why not a week? Sadly, no. At least not right away.



Silicon-carbon batteries are still better







We covered the We covered the silicon-carbon tech with a separate article , but in a nutshell, this tech imbues silicon in the graphene anode, boosting the capacity of the battery. Silicon can hold more charge (theoretically up to 1,300 Wh/kg), but it's extremely brittle and unstable.



Honor was the pioneer in getting the tech to the mainstream market with the Honor Magic 5 Pro (in China) and subsequently the Magic 6 Pro globally.



The latest model, the Honor Power 2, features a fourth-generation silicon-carbon battery with a 10,080 mAh capacity and an energy density of 821 Wh/kg.



This is four times better than what Samsung promises for their first-generation solid-state battery and two times higher energy density than the Donut solid-state battery.



But solid-state batteries have greater potential overall. While silicon-carbon batteries still use liquid electrolyte and geopolitically significant metal ores, solid-state batteries use primarily carbon and silicon, which are abundant, cheap and readily available.



When will we get a Galaxy phone with a solid-state battery?







If everything goes according to plan, Samsung might show early prototypes of wearables equipped with solid-state batteries as early as this year's MWC in Barcelona. First-generation models will most likely offer similar battery life to their conventional lithium-ion counterparts but charge much faster – in a matter of minutes, even seconds.



I don't think the Galaxy S26 will feature a solid-state battery; the models are already in the warehouses, waiting for the big reveal a month from now. However, Samsung has the opportunity to get the tech inside the Galaxy S27 series if everything goes smoothly with the wearable's debut. And that's a big "if."



But with the push from Donut Labs (the first EV motorcycle featuring the Donut battery is already in production, taking pre-orders), I expect a rapid acceleration in the field and an optimistic prediction for solid-state wearables and smartphones for early 2027.



I'll keep on monitoring the solid-state battery field for new developments, but I'm pretty excited about the future of energy storage. We might've solved the battery equation, or at least found a much better solution!