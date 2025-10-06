Apple Watch Series 11 vs Series 10: single tick

Intro





Alright, it's basically official now that Apple Watches get refreshed every year. And, much like their smartphone counterparts, they don't really upgrade that much or add that many features.





The new Apple Watch Series 11 looks a lot like the Series 10 — at least it comes in new finishes, though. The two biggest improvements are 5G connectivity for the cellular models, and an improved Ion-X glass that is supposedly two times more scratch resistant. It also adds a few more hours of battery endurance on a single charge.





Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 10 has gotten the new watchOS 26 with all the new features that Apple announced. And it doesn't look like it has aged a day, with that all-screen design and signature soft rectangle look.





Apple Watch Series 11, 42mm, at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 11 brings various improvements, making it one of the best Apple Watches you can get. Starting September 19, the smartwatch is available for purchase at Amazon, though there are no discoutns right now. Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra 3: get at Amazon The Apple Watch Ultra 3 offers enhanced viewing angles and better battery life, plus a super-premium build. You can already get Apple's new high-class wearable at Amazon, but there are no price cuts right now. Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10, 42mm: 18% off at Amazon $70 off (18%) The latest Apple Watch Series 10 is up for grabs at Amazon. The latest wearable features an ECG app and a brilliant always-on display. The model is 18% off at Amazon in select colors. Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra 2, Black Titanium: 7% off $57 off (7%) The latest Apple Watch 2 model arrives with stunning new finishes. The rugged timepiece is available for purchase at Amazon for 7% off, which saves you $57 right now. Buy at Amazon





Apple Watch Series 11 vs Watch Series 10: differences

Identical design and sizes - 46 mm and 42 mm

New 5G modem in Series 11

Same suite of sensors

24 hrs vs 18 hrs on one charge

Titanium premium option on both



Table of Contents:





Also read:

Design & Sizes Same old? Sold!



Apple Watch Series 11 is very much the same as the Series 10. The upgrades are minimal and internal. On the outside, there's a new Space Gray color option for the base aluminum models. Otherwise, both models are also available in Jet Black, Rose Gold, and Silver.



For premium options, both come in titanium — it's highly polished titanium, so it looks like the stainless steel of past models, not the matte finish of the Apple Watch Ultra. And these are also available in the same colors of Slate, Gold, and Natural.







Size options are the same, display sizes are the same, and the overal thinness of the watches is — you guessed it — the same. Generally, there's little reason to consider an upgrade right now, if you own an Apple Watch Series 10 . There is no way around it — theis very much the same as the Series 10. The upgrades are minimal and internal. On the outside, there's a new Space Gray color option for the base aluminum models. Otherwise, both models are also available in Jet Black, Rose Gold, and Silver.For premium options, both come in titanium — it's highly polished titanium, so it looks like the stainless steel of past models, not the matte finish of the Apple Watch Ultra. And these are also available in the same colors of Slate, Gold, and Natural.Size options are the same, display sizes are the same, and the overal thinness of the watches is — you guessed it — the same. Generally, there's little reason to consider an upgrade right now, if you own an





Bands

Apple Watches still use the same latching mechanism and are compatible with bands released for models from years ago. Kudos to Apple for that. The one thing you need to keep in mind is that if you had a "small" model — that may be 38 mm, 40 mm, or 41 mm, depending on generation — your bands will mix and match with the "new" small — the 42 mm models. Same goes for "big" models — 42 mm, 44 mm, and 45 mm bands will match the current 46 mm.

There are also multiple 3rd party options from reputable vendors, so we are spoiled for choice.

Software & Features watchOS jumping to 26



Apple Watch Series 11 launched with watchOS 26 — not a typo, not a leap into the future. Apple decided to clear up the massively confusing numbering across its multiple operating systems. Now all of them — macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS — will have the number of the year that follows their release. So, they are all "26" now.



Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Thewith watchOS 26 — not a typo, not a leap into the future. Apple decided to clear up the massively confusing numbering across its multiple operating systems. Now all of them — macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS — will have the number of the year that follows their release. So, they are all "26" now. That's not the only unifying factor, though. They now all look like they came from the same company. The new Liquid Glass design language is now across all devices — so, you can enjoy these super-translucent, light-bending elements even on the Apple Watch. And it does look really pretty! A bit buggy at launch... but pretty!









There are also new features, of course, and the good news is that Apple Watch Series 10 supports 100% of them:





Wrist Flick: allows you to dismiss notifications and calls with a wrist flick

allows you to dismiss notifications and calls with a wrist flick Hypertension Notifications: potential hypertension detection, if anomalies are detected over a period of 30 days

potential hypertension detection, if anomalies are detected over a period of 30 days Sleep Score: sleep quality analysis, based on sleep duration, consistency, and interruptions

sleep quality analysis, based on sleep duration, consistency, and interruptions Notes app: the Notes app is now available on the Apple Watch

the Notes app is now available on the Apple Watch New watch faces: Flow celebrates Liquid Glass, Exactograph, and Pride Harmony

Flow celebrates Liquid Glass, Exactograph, and Pride Harmony Smart Stack hints: contextual suggestions in the Smart Stack widget/complication

contextual suggestions in the Smart Stack widget/complication Improved Messages app: smarter replies and smart actions

smarter replies and smart actions Live Translation in Messages: requires an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone (iPhone 15 Pro or newer)

Battery and Charging Slight gains



The last time Apple made a leap in the battery department of the Apple Watch was with the Series 7. Through incremental upgrades over the years, it had achieved a pretty good 18 hours of on time, which was cool, but the real big change was the introduction of fast charging, making it possible to top up the Apple Watch in less than an hour.

With the Apple Watch Series 10 , the case was made thinner, thus batteries became smaller. This was offset by the more efficient S10 SiP, so not much changed.

The Apple Watch Series 11 finally gives us another improvement in this area. It's now rated to last as much as 24 hours on a single charge, thanks to the battery getting slightly bigger again, and that 30% improvement in endurance is noticeable. Yeah, we still charge it daily, but we definitely end the day with more percentages. There's more leeway before you need to rush it to a charger.

Charging is top-notch on both, giving you 80-ish percent in just half an hour on the puck. You can definitely just top them up while doing your morning routine.

Models and Prices

The Series 11 is coming in the same sizes as the Series 10 — 42 mm and 46 mm flavors. Even the bigger option doesn't look as bold as some people might like, so it's definitely a "see in person" thing, to decide if it fits your style. Those that prefer a more medium-sized or smaller, understated look will appreciate them.



Material-wise, both models have aluminum as the more affordable option, and a titanium as the more expensive, premium option. While aluminum models come in non-cellular and cellular variants, the titanium is only available in modem-equipped options.

Recommended Stories

Of course, those are the on-release MSRPs for the Apple Watch Series 10 . Now, you will be looking at clearance prices, refurbished models, or second-hand items.



Voice Calls and Haptics

Both smartwatches will let you make and take calls — as long as you go for the cellular model. Opt for the GPS-only version, and you can still chat away, but only if your iPhone is within arm’s reach. So, freedom comes at a premium, as usual.





Specs

Here's how the Apple Watch Series 11 vs Watch Series 10 specs look:

Summary



So, by all means, the Apple Watch Series 11 is barely an upgrade. That battery endurance jump is definitely super-handy. But, if you own a year-old Watch Series 10, you should still be fine. Same goes if you are looking for deals right now — it's a great time to shop for a Series 10, especially with the holiday deals coming along.





That said, smartwatches are definitely something we upgrade rarely. And the new model does come with 5G connectivity, which is the future (has been the future for a while now?). So, if you are shopping for a cellular model in particular, maybe it's a good idea to get Series 11 instead.















