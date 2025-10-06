Apple Watch Series 11 vs Series 10: single tick
The Apple Watch Series 11 should come out in September, just like clockwork!
Intro
Alright, it's basically official now that Apple Watches get refreshed every year. And, much like their smartphone counterparts, they don't really upgrade that much or add that many features.
The new Apple Watch Series 11 looks a lot like the Series 10 — at least it comes in new finishes, though. The two biggest improvements are 5G connectivity for the cellular models, and an improved Ion-X glass that is supposedly two times more scratch resistant. It also adds a few more hours of battery endurance on a single charge.
Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 10 has gotten the new watchOS 26 with all the new features that Apple announced. And it doesn't look like it has aged a day, with that all-screen design and signature soft rectangle look.
Apple Watch Series 11 vs Watch Series 10: differences
- Identical design and sizes - 46 mm and 42 mm
- New 5G modem in Series 11
- Same suite of sensors
- 24 hrs vs 18 hrs on one charge
- Titanium premium option on both
Table of Contents:
Design & Sizes
Same old? Sold!
There is no way around it — the Apple Watch Series 11 is very much the same as the Series 10. The upgrades are minimal and internal. On the outside, there's a new Space Gray color option for the base aluminum models. Otherwise, both models are also available in Jet Black, Rose Gold, and Silver.
For premium options, both come in titanium — it's highly polished titanium, so it looks like the stainless steel of past models, not the matte finish of the Apple Watch Ultra. And these are also available in the same colors of Slate, Gold, and Natural.
Size options are the same, display sizes are the same, and the overal thinness of the watches is — you guessed it — the same. Generally, there's little reason to consider an upgrade right now, if you own an Apple Watch Series 10.
|Apple Watch Series 11
|Apple Watch Series 10
|Sizes
42/46 mm
|Sizes
42/46 mm
|Materials
Aluminum/titanium
Ion-X glass (improved)
|Materials
Aluminum/titanium
Ion-X glass
|Colors
Aluminum: Space Gray, Silver, Rose Gold, Jet Black
Titanium: Natural, Gold, Slate
|Colors
Aluminum: Silver, Rose Gold, Jet Black
Titanium: Natural, Gold, Slate
|Thickness
9.7 mm
|Thickness
9.7 mm
Bands
Apple Watches still use the same latching mechanism and are compatible with bands released for models from years ago. Kudos to Apple for that. The one thing you need to keep in mind is that if you had a "small" model — that may be 38 mm, 40 mm, or 41 mm, depending on generation — your bands will mix and match with the "new" small — the 42 mm models. Same goes for "big" models — 42 mm, 44 mm, and 45 mm bands will match the current 46 mm.
There are also multiple 3rd party options from reputable vendors, so we are spoiled for choice.
Software & Features
watchOS jumping to 26
The Apple Watch Series 11 launched with watchOS 26 — not a typo, not a leap into the future. Apple decided to clear up the massively confusing numbering across its multiple operating systems. Now all of them — macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS — will have the number of the year that follows their release. So, they are all "26" now.That's not the only unifying factor, though. They now all look like they came from the same company. The new Liquid Glass design language is now across all devices — so, you can enjoy these super-translucent, light-bending elements even on the Apple Watch. And it does look really pretty! A bit buggy at launch... but pretty!
There are also new features, of course, and the good news is that Apple Watch Series 10 supports 100% of them:
- Wrist Flick: allows you to dismiss notifications and calls with a wrist flick
- Hypertension Notifications: potential hypertension detection, if anomalies are detected over a period of 30 days
- Sleep Score: sleep quality analysis, based on sleep duration, consistency, and interruptions
- Notes app: the Notes app is now available on the Apple Watch
- New watch faces: Flow celebrates Liquid Glass, Exactograph, and Pride Harmony
- Smart Stack hints: contextual suggestions in the Smart Stack widget/complication
- Improved Messages app: smarter replies and smart actions
- Live Translation in Messages: requires an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone (iPhone 15 Pro or newer)
Battery and Charging
Slight gains
The last time Apple made a leap in the battery department of the Apple Watch was with the Series 7. Through incremental upgrades over the years, it had achieved a pretty good 18 hours of on time, which was cool, but the real big change was the introduction of fast charging, making it possible to top up the Apple Watch in less than an hour.
With the Apple Watch Series 10, the case was made thinner, thus batteries became smaller. This was offset by the more efficient S10 SiP, so not much changed.
The Apple Watch Series 11 finally gives us another improvement in this area. It's now rated to last as much as 24 hours on a single charge, thanks to the battery getting slightly bigger again, and that 30% improvement in endurance is noticeable. Yeah, we still charge it daily, but we definitely end the day with more percentages. There's more leeway before you need to rush it to a charger.
Charging is top-notch on both, giving you 80-ish percent in just half an hour on the puck. You can definitely just top them up while doing your morning routine.
Models and Prices
The Series 11 is coming in the same sizes as the Series 10 — 42 mm and 46 mm flavors. Even the bigger option doesn't look as bold as some people might like, so it's definitely a "see in person" thing, to decide if it fits your style. Those that prefer a more medium-sized or smaller, understated look will appreciate them.
|Watch model
|Aluminum
|Premium material
|Apple Watch Series 11 46 mm
|GPS: $429
GPS + 5G: $529
|Titanium
GPS + 5G: $749
|Apple Watch Series 11 42 mm
|GPS: $399
GPS + 5G: $499
|Titanium
GPS + 5G: $699
|Apple Watch Series 10 46 mm
|GPS: $429
GPS + LTE: $529
|Titanium
GPS + LTE: $749
|Apple Watch Series 10 42 mm
|GPS: $399
GPS + LTE: $499
|Titanium
GPS + LTE: $699
Of course, those are the on-release MSRPs for the Apple Watch Series 10. Now, you will be looking at clearance prices, refurbished models, or second-hand items.
Voice Calls and Haptics
Both smartwatches will let you make and take calls — as long as you go for the cellular model. Opt for the GPS-only version, and you can still chat away, but only if your iPhone is within arm’s reach. So, freedom comes at a premium, as usual.
Specs
Here's how the Apple Watch Series 11 vs Watch Series 10 specs look:
|Apple Watch Series 11
|Apple Watch Series 10
|Models
42mm
46mm
both in Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + 5G versions
|Models
42mm
46mm
both in Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + LTE versions
|Processor
S10 chip
|Processor
S10 chip
|Software
watchOS 26
|Software
watchOS 11 (eligible for watchOS 26 update)
|Battery
~322 - 362 mAh (42 mm - 46 mm)
Magnetic charger, 80% in 30 mins
|Battery
~292 - 327 mAh (42 mm - 46 mm)
Magnetic charger, 80% in 30 mins
|Sensors
HR, blood oxygen, altimeter, ECG, hypertension notifications
|Sensors
HR, blood oxygen, altimeter, ECG, hypertension notifications
Summary
So, by all means, the Apple Watch Series 11 is barely an upgrade. That battery endurance jump is definitely super-handy. But, if you own a year-old Watch Series 10, you should still be fine. Same goes if you are looking for deals right now — it's a great time to shop for a Series 10, especially with the holiday deals coming along.
That said, smartwatches are definitely something we upgrade rarely. And the new model does come with 5G connectivity, which is the future (has been the future for a while now?). So, if you are shopping for a cellular model in particular, maybe it's a good idea to get Series 11 instead.
