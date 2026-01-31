Dish Wireless is in default after failing to pay for leased cell towers

After selling most of its spectrum to AT&T and SpaceX, EchoStar/Dish stopped work on a standalone 5G network









T-Mobile network in some other locations. There's more. When EchoStar sold most of its spectrum, it stopped making lease payments for cell towers that it leased from American Tower. The latter is one of the largest owners and operators of cell towers in the U.S. and Dish had leased some space on those towers. Without the spectrum it sold, Dish was forced to stop work on what would have been a standalone 5G network. Dish Wireless' Boost Mobile is now a hybrid MVNO and relies on the AT&T network in most areas, and thenetwork in some other locations. There's more. When EchoStar sold most of its spectrum, it stopped making lease payments for cell towers that it leased from American Tower. The latter is one of the largest owners and operators of cell towers in the U.S. and Dish had leased some space on those towers.

American Tower had previously told Dish that the agreement between them was still in effect. While EchoStar claims that it was forced by the FCC to sell its spectrum, American Tower called the sales a "strategic and voluntary business judgement" that resulted in billions of dollars in proceeds paid to EchoStar. Dish says that force majeure should be in effect. This is a provision in contracts that allows one of the parties to back away from performing their contractual obligations because of an unforeseeable event whether it is an Act of God or an Act of Man.

American Tower says that Dish Wireless' actions will not have much impact when it reports its fourth quarter 2025 and full year 2025 results on February 24th. The company will not say how much it will lose from the default by Dish.





Another tower leasing company that is involved in a similar situation with Dish is Crown Castle. The latter said earlier this month that Dish had defaulted on cell tower payments and is also suing the company. New Street Research analyst David Barden told clients in a Research Note that the value of the payments owed to American Tower by Dish Wireless is close to the $3.5 billion that Crown Castle earlier claimed was owed it by Dish.





American Tower closed out the trading week on Wall Street at $179.27, up .30% for the week. It is closer to the 52-week low of $166.88 than the $234.33 52-week high. Crown Castle also trades on the NYSE under the ticker CCI. It closed for the week at $86.81, down .24% for the week. Its shares are much closer to the $83.21 52-week low than the $115.76 52-week high. EchoStar closed Friday at $113.22, down a sharp 10.5% for the week after reporting earnings. The stock has been extremely volatile with a 52-week high of $132.25 ad a 52-week low of $14.90.

