I wouldn't miss this Apple Watch Series 10 deal at Amazon — and you shouldn't either

The Apple Watch Series 10 is premium through and through, but it now costs way less thanks to Amazon.

I’m sure I’m not the only one appreciating a nice discount when buying a new smartwatch. If you’re like me and you’re currently looking for a new Apple Watch, I’ll suggest the Watch Series 10 hands down. Right now, some 42mm GPS-only variants sell for $100-$101 less than usual, making them way more affordable.

42mm Apple Watch Series 10, Rose Gold: $101 off

$101 off (25%)
The GPS-only Apple Watch Series 10 with a 42mm case is now sporting a super-exciting $101 discount on Amazon. That brings the Rose Gold model down to an irresistible price. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

42mm Apple Watch Series 10, Jet Black: $100 off

$100 off (25%)
Looking for an Apple Watch Series 10 with a more traditional color? The Jet Black model is on sale as well! Right now, you can get the GPS-only variant with a 42mm case for $100 off.
Buy at Amazon

Even though this Amazon sale doesn’t beat the Prime Day deals I came across last month, it’s still quite exciting. After all, it lands one of the best Apple wearables at a much more attractive price. So, pick your favorite color and save up to $101 while Amazon’s promo is still available.

At first glance, this bad boy looks very similar to the Watch Series 9. But it actually packs small tweaks that make for a noticeably smoother user experience. First of all, it comes with a larger case size — 42mm — and now has a slightly larger display. More importantly, the new Watch Series 10 is 10% lighter and thinner than previous models.

Now, I know what you might be thinking — why should you care if the difference is just 10%? I admit, this doesn’t sound too exciting, but it makes a huge difference in how the unit wears. You can expect much less wobbling on your wrist (even during runs).

Beyond the design tweaks, the Watch Series 10 packs a plethora of health, safety, and wellness features. It offers heart rate tracking, sleep insights, sleep apnea detection, Crash Detection, and many more. On top of that, the wearable delivers incredibly accurate heart rate metrics and calorie info, so you can actually trust the data from your wrist.

If you ask me, the Apple Watch Series 10 is an incredible wearable. And sure, the Apple Watch Series 11 is just around the corner, but it’ll be some time until it gets a solid discount. If I were buying a new wearable right now, I’d definitely grab the Watch Series 10 for $100 off on Amazon — and you should consider it too.

I wouldn&#039;t miss this Apple Watch Series 10 deal at Amazon — and you shouldn’t either
Polina Kovalakova
