Want that first foldable iPhone? A new report says you will need some deep pockets to get one

AI-generated concept image of a foldable iPhone
AI-generated concept of a foldable iPhone. | Image created with ImageFX

A significant jump in cost is anticipated for Apple's initial flexible screen phone, potentially doubling the price of their top-tier current model, as industry analysts project a starting figure around $2,300. This estimate, shared by Barclays analyst Tim Long, highlights a potential new price bracket for Apple products, far exceeding the standard pricing structure of their existing lineup.

Long's information stems from recent discussions with hardware suppliers in Asia, indicating a growing expectation for a foldable iPhone launch sometime between late 2026 and early 2027. The predicted cost, while substantial, is not an outlier, as Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously suggested a price range of $2,000 to $2,500. This consensus among analysts points to a premium device that will command a considerable investment from consumers.  

 

Kuo's analysis offers further details about the potential features of this foldable phone. It is expected to include a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display, along with dual rear cameras and a single front camera. Instead of the typical Face ID, the device may utilize a Touch ID power button, and it is anticipated to have a high-capacity battery. The device's design is expected to be slim, measuring approximately 4.5mm when unfolded and between 9mm and 9.5mm when folded. The exterior is likely to be made of titanium, with the hinge incorporating a mix of titanium and stainless steel.  

The prospect of a foldable iPhone with a crease-free screen is a key factor in the device's potential success. Kuo suggests that if Apple can deliver on this, the higher price might not deter potential buyers. The device is expected to enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Given that the foldable iPhone is still a considerable time away, it’s important to remember that these price points are estimations. The tech world is ever-changing, and market conditions, material costs, and manufacturing processes can all influence the final price.

Personally, I believe this price point to be a bit steep considering other foldables are around the $1800 USD range for the base models. However, if Apple succeeds in delivering a nearly crease-less design, it may sway iPhone fans to make the investment. Of course, there are those that will want this device simply for the fact that it is the first ever folding iPhone and a future collector's item. Either way, I think Apple has nothing to worry about here — just as long as the company doesn't promise features that won't ship with the device.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

