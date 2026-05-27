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Time to trade in? Apple just updated its trade-in estimates, and it's mostly good news

If you're thinking about getting a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch, now's probably the right time to trade in your old device.

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Mariyan Slavov
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Apple just tweaked the trade-in values for its iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Watch devices | Image by PhoneArena
If you're thinking about getting a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch, now's probably the right time to trade in your old device.

Apple just updated its trade-in estimates in the US, raising the values of last-generation iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches.

You're getting more trade-in money for the iPhone 16 series



The previous generation of iPhones is getting a slight bump up in trade value. The vanilla iPhone 16 has jumped from $435 to $460, while the other three models in the lineup have received a $10 bump up in value. Here are the new values:

iPhone 16 Pro Max: $685 to $695
iPhone 16 Pro: $550 to $560
iPhone 16 Plus: $455 to $465
iPhone 16: $435 to $460

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Last generation iPads will get you more trade-in credits as well



The last generation of iPads has also gained between $15 and $20 in trade-in credits. Here are the numbers:

  • iPad Pro: $670 to $690
  • iPad Air: $445 to $460
  • iPad: $220 to $235
  • iPad mini: $250 to $265

MacBooks and Macs are a mixed bag with the most expensive Mac models slipping in value



Mac devices have received some mixed changes, but the most recent models are unsurprisingly giving you the most value when it comes to trading in your old device. However, the most expensive Mac Studio slipping from $2,090 to $2,045 in trade-in credits.

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  • MacBook Pro: $685 to $690
  • MacBook Air: $485 to $520
  • Mac mini: $340 to $375
  • iMac: Unchanged at $355

The original Apple Watch Ultra has lost trade-in value



The Apple Watch trade-in values have also been adjusted, with the Ultra slipping from $215 to $205. The Series 9, Series 10, and the Ultra 2 all increased their trade-in value:


Switching from Android just became more expensive


Bad news for Android users who plan to switch to iPhone. Apple has cut most of the Android trade-in offers, and a Galaxy S23 Ultra will only get you $200 in trade-in credits, down from $230.


Your final offer may vary


It's worth noting that these trade-in estimates are just that — estimated values that can change. You will receive your final trade-in offer after your specific device has been inspected and evaluated.

You can also choose to get your trade-in credits as an Apple Gift Card if you don't want to purchase a new device. Apple will also recycle older devices that fall outside its trade-in policies for free.
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Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
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