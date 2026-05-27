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Xiaomi just teased a massive 7,000 mAh phone ready for global debut

Xiaomi has decided to jump the usual rumors and leaks and tease its next flagship itself.

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Mariyan Slavov
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Xiaomi 15T Pro
The Xiaomi 15T Pro will have a successor soon! | Image by PhoneArena
The second quarter of the year is normally a quiet and peaceful time when it comes to smartphone launches, but not this time. Xiaomi has decided to jump the usual rumors and leaks and tease the next flagship itself.

The Xiaomi 17T series is coming


Skipping the normal "clickbaity" build-up, we're talking about the Xiaomi 17T series. It's the middle child in Xiaomi's flagship tick-tock cycle. The company launches its T series between the regular flagships to offer flagship-grade features and performance at a more affordable price.

The official global debut of the Xiaomi 17T is scheduled for May 28th, but the company posted a series of teasers on X, revealing most of the key specs of the new phones.

The biggest Xiaomi battery for global markets



Xiaomi advertises the 17T Pro as sporting the "largest battery ever built for global markets." The previous model, the Xiaomi 15T Pro, featured a 5,500 mAh cell, while the latest and greatest flagship of the company, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, has a 6,000 mAh battery on board.

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This has been achieved by relying on the more and more popular silicon-carbon battery tech, where there's silicon imbued in the battery anode to improve the capacity per volume.

Xiaomi posted "9.5 hours of continuous video recording on a single charge" from its own in-house laboratory tests for the 17T Pro, which is quite impressive. Of course, we'll test these claims in our own lab, so stay tuned for that.

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The Dimensity 9500 is the beating heart of the Xiaomi 17 Pro



The new Xiaomi 17T Pro model will also feature a Dimensity 9500 chipset on board. This is one of the MediaTek's best chips on the market, rivaling the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and the Apple A19 as well.

Xiaomi teased the silicon of the 17T Pro in a separate X post, but here's where the official information ends. Rumors and leaks from the insiders point toward a 6.83-inch, 144 Hz display for the Pro version and a smaller 6.59-inch screen non-Pro variant with a Dimensity 8500 chip on board.

What's the price of the Xiaomi 17T?


Sadly, there's no information about the price and memory configurations of the two expected models, not even in the form of rumors. We need to extrapolate from the previous generation and hope there's no price hike.

Last year, the Xiaomi 15T Pro launched at 799 euros (north of $900), putting a question mark over the previous affordable claims of the Xiaomi T series, so expect something in the same ballpark for the Xiaomi 17T Pro.
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Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
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