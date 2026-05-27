Xiaomi just teased a massive 7,000 mAh phone ready for global debut

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The Dimensity 9500 is the beating heart of the Xiaomi 17 Pro





What's the price of the Xiaomi 17T?

Xiaomi 15T

The new Xiaomi 17T Pro model will also feature a Dimensity 9500 chipset on board. This is one of the MediaTek's best chips on the market, rivaling the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and the Apple A19 as well.Xiaomi teased the silicon of the 17T Pro in a separate X post, but here's where the official information ends. Rumors and leaks from the insiders point toward a 6.83-inch, 144 Hz display for the Pro version and a smaller 6.59-inch screen non-Pro variant with a Dimensity 8500 chip on board.Sadly, there's no information about the price and memory configurations of the two expected models, not even in the form of rumors. We need to extrapolate from the previous generation and hope there's no price hike.Last year, thePro launched at 799 euros (north of $900), putting a question mark over the previous affordable claims of the Xiaomi T series, so expect something in the same ballpark for the Xiaomi 17T Pro.