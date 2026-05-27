Google is working on a new way to keep you hooked on video

What's your favorite app for watching videos on your phone? YouTube Netflix? TikTok Twitch Facebook Instagram I don't watch videos Vote 1 Votes

How the New Video Recommendations Will Likely Work





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When to expect "Videos" to roll out to the Google app?

Do we need another "Videos" feed? What about YouTube?

We can speculate about the expected functionality of this new feature, extrapolating from the already active "Images" tab inside the Google app.This tab includes a search bar and brings up images based on your interests and recent searches.The new "Videos" tab could work in a very similar way, showing YouTube suggestions or videos from other popular platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, etc. Google already shows videos from these platforms in its Search results, so it won't be a huge change to insert a feed based on your search data (of which Google has heaps) into the Google app.That's a very good question. We don't have any information about update schedules, and Google is silent when it comes to tweaking its apps and adding new features. At least until the feature in question has started rolling out and the press material is on the company's website.Judging from the previous app teardowns and the time between the feature appearing in beta and an official rollout, we can expect at least a couple of weeks to pass before we start seeing the "Videos" tab on Android devices in the wild.Another very good question is whether this new feature will actually be useful or if it's going to end up in Google's infamous graveyard.On one hand, people are used to specific apps for video consumption, such as the aforementioned YouTube, TikTok, etc. I know I don't use the Google app to specifically watch or search for videos.On the other hand, having all the content in one place could prove to be more convenient than launching and jumping across different apps and platforms. What do you think?