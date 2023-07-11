The compact Apple iPad mini (2021) is seeing a killer $120 Prime Day 2023 discount





We're talking about a new all-time high discount of 120 bucks that Amazon Prime members can currently apply to their favorite sixth-gen iPad mini configuration. That's right, all variants and colors are available at the exact same markdown, including the entry-level Wi-Fi-only 64GB model that normally costs $499 and digital hoarder-friendly 256 gig units with built-in 5G speeds regularly priced at a whopping $799.

Apple iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Apple A15 Bionic Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Multiple Color Options, Prime Membership Required $119 off (24%) $379 99 $499 Buy at Amazon Apple iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple A15 Bionic Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Multiple Color Options, Prime Membership Required $119 off (18%) $529 99 $649 Buy at Amazon Apple iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G Support, 64GB Storage, Apple A15 Bionic Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Multiple Color Options, Prime Membership Required $119 off (18%) $529 99 $649 Buy at Amazon Apple iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G Support, 256GB Storage, Apple A15 Bionic Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Multiple Color Options, Prime Membership Required $119 off (15%) $679 99 $799 Buy at Amazon





Don't let the compact body or advanced age of this 8.3-inch slate fool you, as the Apple A15 Bionic processor under its hood and that modern design with relatively thin screen bezels definitely make the latest iPad mini generation one of the best tablets money can buy in 2023.





Especially if you're a hardcore Apple fan, this bad boy is likely to take precedence over the newer and larger iPad 10 , which comes with an older and slower A14 Bionic chip inside. The iPad mini (6th Gen) also features a handy side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a speedy and convenient USB Type-C 3.1 port while taking care of both your selfies and "normal" photography with 12MP cameras.





For such a small, razor-thin, and lightweight tablet, the 8.3-incher delivers solid battery life as well, and as we write all this, we can't help but wonder why anyone would ever need a different iPad model. Of course, certain users like to enjoy some extra screen real estate, but if you can settle for "just" 8.3 inches of Liquid Retina greatness, now is definitely the time to pull the trigger... with an Amazon Prime subscription.





Granted, there are a lot of great Granted, there are a lot of great Prime Day tablet deals that you should carefully study, analyze, and compare before making your final buying decision this summer, but trust us when we say you will not regret getting the diminutive iPad mini (2021) beast at a record $120 discount.





These are the overall 3 best Amazon Prime Day offers you can get right now:

Pixel 7 Pro: save $250 right now Amazon's giving you the opportunity to save $250 on the latest and greatest Google flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro. The biggest discount is on the 128GB version, but you can get 25% off the 256GB model as well. Or 23% off the 512GB model if you want a bit more wiggle room with the storage. $250 off (28%) $649 99 $899 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available with a $300 discount at Amazon Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 512GB with an epic discount by $300 (22% off) right now with this great Prime Day deal. You don't need a carrier contract or anything really apart from Prime membership to get this great price. The 256GB version is also discounted (21% off). Don't miss out! $300 off (22%) $1079 99 $1379 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Amazon: save a whopping 39% right now This generous Prime Day deal discounts the Z Fold 4 by a whopping $700 right now. If you've wanted to get this fancy foldable powerhouse, but the price has been tipping you off, Prime Day has come to solve the issue! This phone is now available for regular flagship phone money. You don't want to miss this opportunity to get an eye-catching foldable beast! $700 off (39%) $1099 99 $1799 99 Buy at Amazon