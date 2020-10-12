Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, Amazon Fire, and more

Also read:

Discounts on iPad and iPad Pro for Prime Day



If you want to get yourself an iPad or iPad Pro for school or work, worry not, as Amazon Prime Day will give you some good bargains on new iPads. We expect also some renewed iPads to get some good sales.





The base 10.2-inch iPad 8th generation's original price was already quite budget-friendly, but now it's a steal:





The 2020 iPad Mini Wi-Fi version is also discounted, by now more than 15%:



2020's iPad Pro is also discounted now, so if you need a more powerful iPad, do not hesitate for this one:



There are also a bunch of iPad (2019) units still lying around in stock and we expect some of them to go for about $200.





iPad Pro (2018) (renewed) — 11” for $550, 12.9” for $750

iPad Air (2019) (renewed) — around $450

iPad 10.2 (2019) (renewed) — $200-250

Samsung Galaxy Tab tablet deals





Prime Day sale on Amazon Fire tablets

We are expecting to see some good bargains for Amazon Prime Day on Amazon's own Fire series of affordable and kid-friendly tablets, that could be discounted by as much as 50% of their original price, making them quite the irresistible Prime Day offer.







We expect the Fire HD Tablet to get a discount of almost 50% on Amazon Prime Day:



The Fire 7 Kids tablet is expected to be discounted on Amazon Prime Day:



Cheap Android tablets on Prime Day

Lenovo offers some budget-friendly tablets as well, and some of them are also on sale for Amazon Prime Day.







The 10.3-inch Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus from 2020 is now discounted:



We expect more Lenovo tablet deals for Amazon Prime Day to be available very soon, so stay tuned.

