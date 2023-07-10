Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day

The 6th generation iPad mini is not among the newest tablets, but Apple’s products age differently than any other device available on the market. It’s not just about performance and reliability, but Apple provides software and hardware support many years after its products launch on the market.

If you’re waiting for a good iPad deal during Amazon’s Prime Day sale event, you might have the perfect one for you right now. For a limited time or while supplies last, you can save $100 on the 6th generation iPad Mini.

This is a 20 percent discount and one of the best deals we’ve been able to track to date. It’s also important to mention that this type of deals don’t usually last long because Amazon runs out of stock pretty fast.

Apple iPad mini 6

A15 Bionic chip, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life
$99 off (20%)
$399 99
$499
Buy at Amazon
 

Also known as iPad mini 6, Apple’s tablet offers a lot of power in a very compact form factor. The slate boasts a stunning 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and a powerful Apple A15 Bionic processor. You get no card slot, but you can choose between the 64 and 265GB models, depending on your needs.

Both versions come with just 4GB RAM, which is a bit low for the price, but iOS handles RAM very differently than Android, so this should be enough. Also, the iPad mini 6 comes with a 12-megapixel main camera and a secondary 12-megapixel selfie camera.

A side-mounted fingerprint sensor is available too, alongside stereo speakers and USB Type-C port. The Wi-Fi. Interestingly enough, the cellular version has a slightly hither 21 percent discount, which equates to exactly $170 off.

Obviously, you’ll be paying a lot less for the Wi-Fi only model, but you absolutely must have cellular connectivity, pick the 256GB model since it’s the only one on sale and costs the same as the undiscounted 64GB variant.

