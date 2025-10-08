Amazon is now selling every single Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) variant at an unbeatable $120 discount
This limited-time October Prime Day 2025 deal is amazingly not only for Amazon Prime members.
Here's an important lesson some of you are likely to learn the hard way this holiday shopping season. You never buy a popular tech product a day or two before a retailer like Amazon plans to kick off a sitewide sales event like Prime Day. Especially when said device is not very new and when it has been deeply discounted before.
If you do, you risk settling for a decent but not mind-blowing $100 price cut when you could have scored a towering $120 discount simply by exercising a little patience. That's the case with Apple's 2024-released iPad mini right now in every storage variant and color option, as well as both with and without cellular connectivity, and believe it or not, you don't even need a Prime membership to maximize your savings on your favorite model today.
That being said, Amazon is making it clear that the killer new deal will go away with all the October Prime Day 2025 promotions that do require a membership, so I strongly recommend you hurry if you think that the iPad mini (A17 Pro) might be the best tablet for you.
Unless, of course, you already pulled the trigger at a $100 discount, in which case... hey, 20 bucks is not exactly a fortune, now, is it? The seventh-generation iPad mini, remember, was released at a starting price of $499, thus costing quite a bit more than the "normal-sized" 11-inch iPad (2025) and just $100 less than an iPad Air 11 with Apple M3 processing power in an entry-level configuration.
That compact body is without a doubt the iPad mini's key selling point for some and main weakness for others. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
At a whopping $120 less than that, the Wi-Fi-only iPad mini (2024) with 128GB storage is currently way cheaper than a jumbo-sized Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE mid-ranger while also undercutting something like the 8.8-inch Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 by $50.
With a super-compact 8.3-inch Liquid Retina screen in tow, this bad boy doesn't have a lot of direct rivals on the market today, which makes Amazon's latest and greatest discounts (for both Prime members and non-members) that much more attractive and harder to turn down.
08 Oct, 2025Amazon is now selling every single Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) variant at an unbeatable $120 discount
