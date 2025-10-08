iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
Amazon is now selling every single Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) variant at an unbeatable $120 discount

This limited-time October Prime Day 2025 deal is amazingly not only for Amazon Prime members.

By
0comments
Apple Tablets Deals Amazon Prime Day iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple iPad mini (2024)
Here's an important lesson some of you are likely to learn the hard way this holiday shopping season. You never buy a popular tech product a day or two before a retailer like Amazon plans to kick off a sitewide sales event like Prime Day. Especially when said device is not very new and when it has been deeply discounted before.

If you do, you risk settling for a decent but not mind-blowing $100 price cut when you could have scored a towering $120 discount simply by exercising a little patience. That's the case with Apple's 2024-released iPad mini right now in every storage variant and color option, as well as both with and without cellular connectivity, and believe it or not, you don't even need a Prime membership to maximize your savings on your favorite model today.

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro)

$120 off (24%)
Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro)

$120 off (20%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro)

$120 off (18%)
Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro)

$120 off (16%)
Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro)

$120 off (15%)
Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro)

$120 off (13%)
Wi-Fi + Cellular, 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, Apple A17 Pro Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera with Center Stage, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Apple Intelligence Support, Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

That being said, Amazon is making it clear that the killer new deal will go away with all the October Prime Day 2025 promotions that do require a membership, so I strongly recommend you hurry if you think that the iPad mini (A17 Pro) might be the best tablet for you.

Unless, of course, you already pulled the trigger at a $100 discount, in which case... hey, 20 bucks is not exactly a fortune, now, is it? The seventh-generation iPad mini, remember, was released at a starting price of $499, thus costing quite a bit more than the "normal-sized" 11-inch iPad (2025) and just $100 less than an iPad Air 11 with Apple M3 processing power in an entry-level configuration.


At a whopping $120 less than that, the Wi-Fi-only iPad mini (2024) with 128GB storage is currently way cheaper than a jumbo-sized Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE mid-ranger while also undercutting something like the 8.8-inch Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 by $50.

With a super-compact 8.3-inch Liquid Retina screen in tow, this bad boy doesn't have a lot of direct rivals on the market today, which makes Amazon's latest and greatest discounts (for both Prime members and non-members) that much more attractive and harder to turn down.

Amazon is now selling every single Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) variant at an unbeatable $120 discount

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.
Amazon is now selling every single Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) variant at an unbeatable $120 discount
