iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
Trending:
Last day of Amazon Prime Day!
Autumn savings are in full swing
Last day of Amazon Prime Day!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Less than 24 hours left to grab epic Prime Day discounts on top tech

I’d definitely get the Galaxy Tab S10 FE at its new all-time low price for October Prime Day

With its solid performance and a vibrant display, the tablet is a no-brainer for savvy shoppers.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person holding a Galaxy Tab S10 FE.
Looking for a top-notch tablet that won’t break the bank? Well, it's October Prime Day, and I just found a solid deal on a slate that fits the bill — perfectly in my opinion.

The tablet in question is the Galaxy Tab S10 FE with 128GB of storage, which not only is heavily discounted right now but is also selling at a new all-time low on Amazon. You can currently snag it for just under $414, a whole $85 off its usual cost of about $500. I don’t know how long this deal will stay up for grabs, especially since this tablet is an absolute bargain at its current price, so I urge you to capitalize as soon as possible — preferably now!

Galaxy Tab S10 FE 128GB: Save $85 on Amazon!

$85 off (17%)
Act fast and score the Galaxy Tab S10 FE with 128GB of storage space at a new all-time low price on Amazon. This way, you'll save $85 and treat yourself to one of the best mid-range tablets on the market for just under $415. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


As a savvy shopper and a mobile tech enthusiast, I’d get the Galaxy Tab S10 FE with this October Prime Day deal in a heartbeat if I were in the market for a mid-range slate. It just ticks all the right boxes for me.

Sure, it can’t match the firepower of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and the other best tablets on the market, but its Exynos 1580 chipset and 8GB of RAM allow it to tackle most tasks with ease. Plus, why overspend on an uber-premium tablet if you use your slate mainly for browsing the web and watching YouTube and don’t really need this much firepower, right?

Speaking of watching, I also like the viewing experience its vibrant 10.9-inch LCD display with a 2304 x 1440 resolution delivers. Of course, it lacks the deep blacks OLED panels offer, but to tell you the truth, for south of $420, I can put up with that. Plus, the slate compensates with a 90Hz refresh rate and an included S Pen, which I appreciate.

That’s why my advice is simple: if the Galaxy Tab S10 FE ticks all the right boxes for you, too, don’t miss out—save with this deal now!

I’d definitely get the Galaxy Tab S10 FE at its new all-time low price for October Prime Day

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Your next phone could get much faster storage because of this new standard

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units leaked - and you'll either love or hate what you see

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 5

OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 13: Two numbers, one year apart

by Mariyan Slavov • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Your votes say it all: Pixel 10 Pro XL outshot the iPhone 17 Pro (by a lot)
Your votes say it all: Pixel 10 Pro XL outshot the iPhone 17 Pro (by a lot)
Galaxy S26 launch is going to be a disaster, but I know what might just save Samsung
Galaxy S26 launch is going to be a disaster, but I know what might just save Samsung
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones

Latest News

Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless