I’d definitely get the Galaxy Tab S10 FE at its new all-time low price for October Prime Day
With its solid performance and a vibrant display, the tablet is a no-brainer for savvy shoppers.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for a top-notch tablet that won’t break the bank? Well, it's October Prime Day, and I just found a solid deal on a slate that fits the bill — perfectly in my opinion.
The tablet in question is the Galaxy Tab S10 FE with 128GB of storage, which not only is heavily discounted right now but is also selling at a new all-time low on Amazon. You can currently snag it for just under $414, a whole $85 off its usual cost of about $500. I don’t know how long this deal will stay up for grabs, especially since this tablet is an absolute bargain at its current price, so I urge you to capitalize as soon as possible — preferably now!
As a savvy shopper and a mobile tech enthusiast, I’d get the Galaxy Tab S10 FE with this October Prime Day deal in a heartbeat if I were in the market for a mid-range slate. It just ticks all the right boxes for me.
Sure, it can’t match the firepower of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and the other best tablets on the market, but its Exynos 1580 chipset and 8GB of RAM allow it to tackle most tasks with ease. Plus, why overspend on an uber-premium tablet if you use your slate mainly for browsing the web and watching YouTube and don’t really need this much firepower, right?
That’s why my advice is simple: if the Galaxy Tab S10 FE ticks all the right boxes for you, too, don’t miss out—save with this deal now!
Speaking of watching, I also like the viewing experience its vibrant 10.9-inch LCD display with a 2304 x 1440 resolution delivers. Of course, it lacks the deep blacks OLED panels offer, but to tell you the truth, for south of $420, I can put up with that. Plus, the slate compensates with a 90Hz refresh rate and an included S Pen, which I appreciate.
