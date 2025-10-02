Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Legion Tab Gen 3 becomes a hot pick even for non-gamers after hefty discount

With a vibrant 8.8-inch display and high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, this is a versatile tablet that can be a gaming device, workhorse slate, and a tablet you can watch movies on. Don't miss out!

Looking for a compact yet powerful Android tablet at a reasonable price? Well, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 might be just what you’ve been looking for.

The official Lenovo store is currently offering it at a $120 discount, allowing you to grab this powerhouse for just $429.99. Not too shabby, considering it usually goes for around $550. And while the offer has been up for grabs for a while, we still encourage you to act fast and save as soon as possible, as there’s no telling when Lenovo might decide to return the tablet to its usual price.

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3: Save $120!

$429 99
$549 99
$120 off (22%)
Act fast and save $120 on the powerful Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3. With fast performance and a vibrant display, this is a hot choice for both gamers and shoppers who want a powerful and compact tablet at a reasonable price. Don't miss out!
Given that this bears Lenovo’s Legion branding, you’ve probably guessed that it’s a gaming-oriented tablet. However, it’s worth noting that it’s a solid choice even for non-gamers.

For instance, it rocks a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which is a monster of a chip. Complemented by 12GB of RAM, it delivers blazing-fast performance and can handle any task or game that dares to cross its path. So, while it’s primarily made for demanding games, we believe it’s also a great pick as a compact workhorse device.

It’s also perfect for winding down with YouTube videos or movies, as its 8.8-inch LCD screen boasts a sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. To top this off, the display supports an extremely fast 165Hz refresh rate, which not only delivers snappy gaming performance but also makes stuff like browsing the web, switching between menus, and even browsing your Insta feed a breeze.

A downside of the screen is that it supports only 500 nits of brightness, which can make it hard to see outdoors. But indoors, you shouldn’t have any issues.

As a gaming tablet, our friend here also supports bypass charging, which is quite useful because it preserves the battery and reduces built-up heat. Meanwhile, the improved vapor chamber ensures the tablet stays cool under pressure, so you can enjoy long gaming or working sessions without experiencing a drop in performance.

Now factor in a reliable 6,550mAh battery and fast 65W charging that can top it up in just 60 minutes, and you get a compact and versatile tablet that has your back in every situation. Plus, with OS updates up until Android 17 and security patches until 2028, it will be a faithful companion for years to come. Therefore, regardless of whether you’re a gamer or not, the Legion Tab Gen 3 is an absolute must-have at its current price. Act fast and save while you can!

