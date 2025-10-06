Early Prime Day deal makes the iPad mini A17 Pro impossible to resist

Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
The iPad A17 Pro has already received a solid discount ahead of Prime Day, making it a top pick for impatient bargains hunters.

A person plays a game on the iPad mini A17 Pro.
Seeking huge power in an ultra-compact form factor? If you’re also an Apple fan, the iPad mini A17 Pro is the ideal tablet for you — especially right now. Amazon is now giving you a superb $100 discount on this ~$500 tablet, making it one of the best Early Prime Day tablet deals.

Yep, Prime Big Deal Days kicks off tomorrow, and yet this iOS tablet is already an absolute hit at 20% off. Even better, the e-commerce giant discounts all four beautiful colors. So, pick your favorite and save before Prime Day begins.

Building on the iPad mini 6, the latest mini-sized Apple tablet keeps the same compact design while substantially boosting performance. As our iPad mini A17 Pro review’s performance tests show, it’s incredibly capable when it comes to raw horsepower. Of course, you’re getting some smart features like ChatGPT, AI spell-checking, and Image Playground to improve your daily experience.

But more importantly, the A17 Pro SoC makes this iPad the best mini gaming beast for iOS fans. It can easily handle demanding titles like Resident Evil, Assassin’s Creed, and more.

Display-wise, the iPad mini A17 Pro features an 8.3-inch display. While it lacks the top-tier screen of the much pricier iPad Pro M4, this fella delivers excellent visuals. Moreover, you get nice extras like a P3 wide color gamut, which is especially useful for creative individuals.

Speaking of creatives, this device supports the Apple Pencil Pro, helping you edit your work, sketch, and more without any effort. Then again, the stylus doesn’t arrive in the box, so you’ll have to pay extra if you’re after this added versatility.

Battery life is excellent as well — over nine hours with nonstop browsing and even more while streaming. So, however you look at it, the iPad mini A17 Pro is a pretty well-rounded device.

While it may be worth it even at its standard price, the 128GB A17 Pro tablet is an absolute bestseller right now. If you’re eager to save ahead of Prime Day, this early $100 discount should definitely be on your radar.

